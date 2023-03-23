Thai man jailed over spycams at Australian Embassy toilet in Bangkok

BANGKOK: A former IT manager at the Australian embassy in Bangkok was sentenced on Thursday (Mar 23) to two years in jail for installing spy cameras in women’s bathrooms at the mission.

Thursday 23 March 2023, 05:52PM

The availablity of hidden cameras in the market doesn’t mean every use of the is legal. Photo: Ebay

Nayot Thamsongsana, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an indecent act, under the kingdom’s sexual and public nuisance laws. The cameras were discovered after a memory card was found on a washroom floor in 2021, reports AFP citing the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). It is not clear how long they had been installed for. “The court found him guilty of two counts and sentenced him to two years on each, but with his confession, the penalty was reduced by half,” a prosecutor told AFP. Nayot was sacked and arrested in January 2022, when the embassy filed a formal complaint. Sixty women had submitted statements to the police during the investigation, according to ABC. Digital sex crimes, including the sharing of intimate pictures or videos without permission, remain relatively unusual in Thailand.