Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

Thai man in hospital after three-vehicle collision in Koh Kaew

PHUKET: One person was taken to the hospital, and two others escaped serious injuries after a road accident involving three vehicles on Phuket’s main highway, Thepkrasattri Rd, yesterday morning (July 21).

accidents
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 22 July 2023 09:00 AM

Three vehicles collided on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew on Friday morning (July 21). One person was taken to Thalang Hospital. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang Police Station was notified about an accident near the Isuzu dealership on Thepkrasattri Rd in Koh Kaew at about 5.50am.

Police officers and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an overturned and wrecked motorcycle with a side-car (saleng), a damaged Honda Scoopy scooter, and a damaged Mazda car.

Both motorcyclists sustained injuries. Arsad Tawan, 46 years old, was taken to Thalang Hospital, while Suwit Kaewhwan, 40 years old, was provided help at the scene. The female car driver, 37-year-old Warisa Samathi, was unhurt.

According to the initial investigation, which includes statements from witnesses, the Scoopy rear-ended the saleng, which was then rammed by the Mazda. All three vehicles were moving northbound towards the Heroines Monument.

Police officers have not made any statements about charges against any of the people involved.

JohnC | 22 July 2023 - 09:18:28 

To state the obvious. Those that rammed in to the back of the others are definitely in the wrong. Must leave a gap big enough to be able to stop in an emergency situation. No one in this country seems to have a clue about this. Sticking as close as they can to your rear bumper seems to be the norm, especially among those in the 'taxi services' industry.

 

