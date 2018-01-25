PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Krabi office yesterday (Jan 24) arrested a Thai man after he was found shooting fish at an aquatic species sanctuary west of Koh Aeo, south of Phuket.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 12:48PM

The area on a map obtained by The Phuket News from the DMCR showing the sanctuary area. Photo: DMCR

A team of officials from the Krabi DMCR led by Nares Choopueng arrested Teerawat Uran, 20, from Udon Thani while he was catching fish yesterday afternoon. Officials seized from Teerawat a spear gun and two fish weighing 1.5 kilograms.

Teerawat was taken to Chalong Police Station where he was charged with illegally catching marine life in a sanctuary in violation of Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E 2558 amended (issue 2) B.E 2560 section 56 with section 171 and 172. The punishment follows section 138 and 169.

A map of areas such as the aquatic species sanctuary is available via the website landusephuket.com (Thai language only), a website set up by Thammasat University, National Research Council of Thailand, and Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus.

