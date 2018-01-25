The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Thai man arrested for illegal fishing in Phuket aquatic species sanctuary

PHUKET: Officials from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Krabi office yesterday (Jan 24) arrested a Thai man after he was found shooting fish at an aquatic species sanctuary west of Koh Aeo, south of Phuket.

Thursday 25 January 2018, 12:48PM

The area on a map obtained by The Phuket News from the DMCR showing the sanctuary area. Photo: DMCR
The area on a map obtained by The Phuket News from the DMCR showing the sanctuary area. Photo: DMCR

A team of officials from the Krabi DMCR led by Nares Choopueng arrested Teerawat Uran, 20, from Udon Thani while he was catching fish yesterday afternoon. Officials seized from Teerawat a spear gun and two fish weighing 1.5 kilograms.

Teerawat was taken to Chalong Police Station where he was charged with illegally catching marine life in a sanctuary in violation of Royal Ordinance on Fisheries B.E 2558 amended (issue 2) B.E 2560 section 56 with section 171 and 172. The punishment follows section 138 and 169.

A map of areas such as the aquatic species sanctuary is available via the website landusephuket.com (Thai language only), a website set up by Thammasat University, National Research Council of Thailand, and Prince of Songkla University Phuket Campus.

Section 56; no person shall catch aquatic animals in an aquatic species sanctuary as prescribed by the Minister or by the provincial fisheries committee subject to the approval of the Minister, except for the purposes of academic advancement or for the purposes of the nurturing of aquatic animal breeds for which permission in writing has been granted by the Director-General or a person assigned by the Director-General.

Section 171; all Royal Decrees, Ministerial Regulations, Notifications, Directives or Orders issued pursuant to laws on fisheries in force on a date prior to the date on which this Royal Ordinance comes into force shall remain in force in as so far as they are not contrary to or inconsistent with this Royal Ordinance. This shall so remain up to a moment 57 when a Ministerial Regulation, Notification, Directive or Order pursuant to this Royal Ordinance comes into force.

Section 172; All flora sanctuaries designated in the Notifications on a date prior to the date on which this Royal Ordinance comes into force shall be aquatic animal species sanctuaries areas pursuant to this Royal Ordinance.

Section 138; Any person violating section 56 or section 70 shall be subject to a fine of between B5,000 and B50,000, or to a fine of five times the value of the aquatic animals obtained from the fishing operation. In whichever case, the higher fine shall apply.

Section 169; All the fishing gears, aquatic animals, or aquatic animal products, fishing vessels and any other thing used for or obtained through the commission of an offense pursuant to this Royal Ordinance shall be forfeited, with the exception of a non-Thai fishing vessel for which the owner or the possessor has deposited a security as prescribed by a court of law, in which case the court may order the release of any such vessel.

 

 
