PHUKET: An 84 year-old man from Phang Nga who was waiting for a bus to take him back home was found dead at a bus stop in front of a temple in Thalang earlier today.

Friday 1 December 2017, 12:22PM

Rescue workers attended to the body of 84-year-old Authai Lalam, 84, from Phang Nga. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Suporn Muangkhai of the Thalang Police was notified by Mr Thongchai Janthanet, 71, at 6:30am today (Dec 1) that a man had been found dead at a bus stop in front of Phra Nang Sang Temple in Thalang.

Lt Suporn arrived at the scene together with Kusoldharm rescue workers to find the body of Authai Lalam, 84, from Phang Nga lying on a bench at the bus stop. A bag and a bicycle were found near the body.

Police confirmed that there were no signs of a struggle found on Mr Authai’s body.

Lt Suporn said, “Witnesses told us that they saw Mr Authai cycling from Soi Ton Sai Waterfall at 5:30am.

“He stopped at Phra Nang Sang Temple to wait for a bus to Phang Nga and went to sleep.

“After a while witnesses realised that he had been asleep for a long time so they tried to wake him up. This is when they discovered he was dead,” Lt Suporn said.

“His body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination,” he added.