Thai man, 51, injured in Phuket motorbike collision

PHUKET: A 51-year-old man was injured on Saturday when his motorbike collided with another in Kathu.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 26 March 2018, 01:05PM

Kathu Police was notified of an accident at the entrance of Soi Yang Yuean, about 50 metres from Ban Ketho School in Kathu at 4pm on Saturday (Mar 24).

Kathu Police led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Jantrong, Lt Col Capt Sawanya Eiettrong and Lt Surapong Pongprom along with Kusoldharm rescue workers and medical staff from Siriroj International Hospital arrived at the scene to find a damaged blue yellow-plated Honda motorbike lying in the inside lane of the road. Nearby was an injured Somsong Luangaram, 72, who was conscious but had sustained several wounds to his body.

In the middle of the road was a damaged black Honda motorbike. Nearby was an injured semi-conscious Kawee Kwamrin, 51, who had sustained a cut to his chin and was covered with blood.

Police reported that Mr Kawee talked in circles so he was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Col Sanan said, “The driver of the blue Honda motorbike was attempting to come across the road when the driver of the black motorbike collided with him.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident to see whether any charges will be pressed.

 

 
malczx7r | 27 March 2018 - 10:20:32

Any country wanting to take over Thailand, forget sending in troops just send in more motorcycles and cars and let them wipe themselves out :)

Pauly44 | 26 March 2018 - 18:43:44

Blah di dah, news is full of crashes, what do they expect driving like idiots....

Kurt | 26 March 2018 - 15:54:38

When is Junta General Prime Minister going to use S-44 on the RTP?
To make them doing their full duties, specially on the roads?
Something like traffic law enforcement perhaps?

BenPendejo | 26 March 2018 - 13:48:14

Proof Reader have the day off???  In any case, hardly newsworthy...just two more idiots that have no idea about rules of the road, and no regard for personal safety.  They both deserved what they got for being so stupid, clueless and reckless. Since there is essentially no active police force, the roads are filled with idiots like these guys; thus, the #1 road fatality rate on the planet.

