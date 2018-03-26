PHUKET: A 51-year-old man was injured on Saturday when his motorbike collided with another in Kathu.

Monday 26 March 2018, 01:05PM

Kathu Police was notified of an accident at the entrance of Soi Yang Yuean, about 50 metres from Ban Ketho School in Kathu at 4pm on Saturday (Mar 24).

Kathu Police led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Sanan Jantrong, Lt Col Capt Sawanya Eiettrong and Lt Surapong Pongprom along with Kusoldharm rescue workers and medical staff from Siriroj International Hospital arrived at the scene to find a damaged blue yellow-plated Honda motorbike lying in the inside lane of the road. Nearby was an injured Somsong Luangaram, 72, who was conscious but had sustained several wounds to his body.

In the middle of the road was a damaged black Honda motorbike. Nearby was an injured semi-conscious Kawee Kwamrin, 51, who had sustained a cut to his chin and was covered with blood.

Police reported that Mr Kawee talked in circles so he was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Col Sanan said, “The driver of the blue Honda motorbike was attempting to come across the road when the driver of the black motorbike collided with him.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident to see whether any charges will be pressed.