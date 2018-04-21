PHUKET: A 30-year-old Thai man was found dead inside a property in Wichit this morning (Apr 21) after allegedly committing suicide by shooting himself in the head with a handgun.

Saturday 21 April 2018, 04:59PM

Police take away the gun used in the alleged suicide. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Sirinya Klaisombat of the Wichit Police received a report earlier today where it was stated a man been found with a gunshot wound to his head in a house at the Phuket Villa Suanluang housing estate on the unnamed road which leads between Chao Fah East and West roads.

Lt Sirinya along with forensic police and rescue workers arrived at the house to find the body of the man leaning with his back at the top of the bed on a pillow. A serious gunshot wound was found on the right side of his head.

Beside the body was a handgun with a spent cartridge nearby. More than six bullets were found near the bed with a sorry letter to his family, lover and friends.

Forensic police collected all evidence for further investigation. The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

Lt Sirinya said, “The man was alone in the bedroom while other family members were in other rooms. They heard the sound of the shot and found that the man was dead.

“There were no signs of a struggle. However, we are continuing our investigation,” Lt Sirinya noted.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).