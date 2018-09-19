THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: A 30-year-old Thai man died last night when he crashed his Yamaha motorbike at the entrance to Soi Banga in Pa Khlok.

accidentsdeathpolicetransport
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 09:48AM

The motorbike was owned by one of Bancha Sangswang’s co-workers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike was owned by one of Bancha Sangswang’s co-workers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang police were notified of an accident on route 4027 from Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok at 8:35pm.

Capt Jarut Lampan of the Thalang Police went to inspect the scene to find the body of Bancha Sangswang, 30, from Nong Khai province lying in the road with a severe head injury. Nearby the body was a blue Yamaha R15 motorbike.

There were marks in the road from where the motorbike slid and blood was found on the concrete pole of a traffic sign in the central reservation.

Central Phuket

One of Mr Bancha’s co-workers told police that he had just bought a new bike and Mr Bancha wanted to give it a test run. When he was riding the bike, Mr Bancha lost control and crashed into the traffic sign causing his death.

Mr Bancha’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital where an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 19 September 2018 - 10:09:06 

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads.
Speed is your winner,... to heaven.
Lucky no other traffic participants were effected.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No laws covering ATV safety, say Phuket Tourist Police
Saudi Arabian tourist dies from injuries in Phuket ATV plunge
Woman, 59, riding bicycle at night killed by car
Thai man, 29, dies in high speed crash, not known if street racing to blame
Phuket big bike rider, 24, rear-ends ice delivery truck, dies at scene
Motorists slam police road safety crackdown
Three-year-old dies after being left in school van
Phuket light aircraft crash survivor making progress, investigation yet to conclude
Pickup truck driver, 22, dies after Phuket crash
Dad sees foul play in teen’s fatal ‘fall’
Belgium man, 39, dies in high speed Phuket motorbike crash
Bus backs over Chinese boy, 6, at Chonburi temple
Horrific cadet skydiving deaths blamed on police
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Motorcyclist killed while exiting Phuket underpass

 

Phuket community
Phuket mops up after storm lashes island, plunges businesses into darkness

"Now complaining about media coverage," did I miss something, who is complaining, about me...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Does anyone think that business operators are going to for-go profits for residents to "feel mo...(Read More)

Phuket beach-touring croc a ‘saltie’, DNA tests confirm

Fresh abrasions from keeping croc in concrete enclosure. Astonished that a croc kept in a concrete...(Read More)

Major power blackout to affect Karon

Understand that now and than at different Phuket areas high voltage cables have to be renewed. But I...(Read More)

Thai man, 30, dies in Phuket motorbike crash

Test drive at dark hours on Phuket ill lighted roads. Speed is your winner,... to heaven. Lucky no...(Read More)

Weapons, ammunition found in vehicle of man shot dead by Phuket police

Either very poor reporting, we see a lot of it, or something wrong here, first report does not menti...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Nonsense and jibberish. This is just the next mega budget burner. The governor laments the lack of u...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

Best Insp Kurt doesn't get chased by the cops in America- he'll be in for a nasty shot!...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Ahh- so it's all about 'image' then. No mention about addressing the root causes of thi...(Read More)

Phuket man, 29, shot dead while fleeing police

From the Bangkok Post, "...was shot dead after he opened fire at arresting police after a chase...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Dream Beach Club
Tile-it
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Melbourne Cup 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Ocean Plastic Intertrade

 