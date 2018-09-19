PHUKET: A 30-year-old Thai man died last night when he crashed his Yamaha motorbike at the entrance to Soi Banga in Pa Khlok.

accidentsdeathpolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 September 2018, 09:48AM

The motorbike was owned by one of Bancha Sangswang’s co-workers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thalang police were notified of an accident on route 4027 from Heroines Monument to Pa Khlok at 8:35pm.

Capt Jarut Lampan of the Thalang Police went to inspect the scene to find the body of Bancha Sangswang, 30, from Nong Khai province lying in the road with a severe head injury. Nearby the body was a blue Yamaha R15 motorbike.

There were marks in the road from where the motorbike slid and blood was found on the concrete pole of a traffic sign in the central reservation.

One of Mr Bancha’s co-workers told police that he had just bought a new bike and Mr Bancha wanted to give it a test run. When he was riding the bike, Mr Bancha lost control and crashed into the traffic sign causing his death.

Mr Bancha’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital where an autopsy will be carried out to confirm the cause of death.