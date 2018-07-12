PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai man shot himself dead in the early hours of this morning while showing a Live video stream via his Facebook page.

deathpolicesuicideEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 July 2018, 04:19PM

A generic photo of a Thai crime scene. Photo: The Phuket News / File

At 1:07am today (July 12), officers from Kamala Police were notified that a man had shot himself dead at a property on Moo 1, Soi Bangwan in Kamala.

Lt Col Asol Jiraksa from the Kamala Police together with a the team of investigators and rescue workers from the Kamala Administration Office (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene to find the body of a man named only as Jarin, 29, on the bedroom floor.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and cream coloured shorts. On the left side of his chest was a 2.5 centimetre bullet wound with a burn mark around the outside.

Officers found a large amount of blood on the floor along with two handmade guns and a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Also found in the room as a mobile phone which had a video which had been shown Live through Jarin’s ‘thebud kml’ Facebook page.

The length of live video was about one hour. From the video, it appeared that Jarin was drunk and complaining his friends, he was still drinking beer.

The video then showed Jarin put the handmade gun to his chest and shoot himself.

Officers took away all evidence while rescue workers transported the body to hospital.

Upon investigating, police were told that prior to the shooting the man was seen by friends to be angry so one of friends went and tried to calm him down. Then at 1am relatives saw the friend leave Jarin’s room. Soon after relatives heard a gunshot.

Officers believe that Jarin was so drunk that he could not control himself.

Jarin’s body has been returned to his relatives so they can perform funeral rites.

Please be advised that the photo shown is not related to this particular story.