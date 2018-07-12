FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai man, 29, goes Facebook Live for Phuket suicide

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai man shot himself dead in the early hours of this morning while showing a Live video stream via his Facebook page.

deathpolicesuicideEakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 12 July 2018, 04:19PM

A generic photo of a Thai crime scene. Photo: The Phuket News / File

A generic photo of a Thai crime scene. Photo: The Phuket News / File

At 1:07am today (July 12), officers from Kamala Police were notified that a man had shot himself dead at a property on Moo 1, Soi Bangwan in Kamala.

Lt Col Asol Jiraksa from the Kamala Police together with a the team of investigators and rescue workers from the Kamala Administration Office (OrBorTor) arrived at the scene to find the body of a man named only as Jarin, 29, on the bedroom floor.

He was wearing a blue T-shirt and cream coloured shorts. On the left side of his chest was a 2.5 centimetre bullet wound with a burn mark around the outside.

Officers found a large amount of blood on the floor along with two handmade guns and a spent 12-gauge shotgun shell.

Also found in the room as a mobile phone which had a video which had been shown Live through Jarin’s ‘thebud kml’ Facebook page.

The length of live video was about one hour. From the video, it appeared that Jarin was drunk and complaining his friends, he was still drinking beer.

QSI International School Phuket

The video then showed Jarin put the handmade gun to his chest and shoot himself.

Officers took away all evidence while rescue workers transported the body to hospital.

Upon investigating, police were told that prior to the shooting the man was seen by friends to be angry so one of friends went and tried to calm him down. Then at 1am relatives saw the friend leave Jarin’s room. Soon after relatives heard a gunshot.

Officers believe that Jarin was so drunk that he could not control himself.

Jarin’s body has been returned to his relatives so they can perform funeral rites.

Please be advised that the photo shown is not related to this particular story.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man dead by gunshot to head suspected suicide over health problems
Thai man, 30, in alleged Phuket handgun suicide
Unidentified foreigner found hanged in Phuket forest
Heartbreak possible motive for Phuket boy’s alleged suicide
Man found hanged among Phuket Town mangroves
Heartbreak possibly behind woman’s suspected Phuket suicide
British expat, 39, found hanged in luxury Phuket house
American man falls to his death at Patong condo
Thai man, 20, found hanged in Phuket Town home
Phuket heartbreak suspected in hanging of girl, 13
Italian man found dead in Patong hotel room
Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site
Thai man, 36, stabs himself to death in Phuket Town
Dead Canadian fugitive lived in Thai luxury
Special task force to probe Belgian tourist’s mystery death

 

Phuket community
Phuket driver stumped as Mercedes goes up in flames

Here it smells insurance scams all the way to Chalong....(Read More)

Mission underway to recover last body from Phuket boat disaster

This must be a very unpleasant task. Also, the article mistakenly says that "42 people were sa...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

Farang comes from the word Farangses, ( not sure I spelt that right) meaning French. ...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

.........in one hit. Advanced Marine Pte Ltd > Products > Rental List > JW Automarine Lift...(Read More)

Tour boat disaster search teams recover woman’s body from the sea

RE: Vice Admiral Somnuk Preampramot You will not move sand with compressed air. You'll need a ...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports

And people wonder why so many of us who know don't like the Thai's using the word "fara...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Perhaps Mr "Big Joke" (a more apt name I never did see) should have his staff brief him be...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

Amazing investigation by Thai officials... we have to expect after Friday meeting powerful decisions...(Read More)

The hammer falls: Raids unveil money laundering, safety lapses

I think this tragedy was caused by that foreign weather...(Read More)

Phoenix boat disaster funerals begin, mass ceremony held at Chalong

When will the cremations begin for the Thai Captain and crew members killed in this tragedy???...oh ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Chattha
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 