Thai man, 29, dies in high speed crash, not known if street racing to blame

PHUKET: A 29-year-old Thai man died on Saturday night when he crashed his car into a power pole at high speed on Thapkrasattri Rd in Thalang.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 September 2018, 04:32PM

Sarawut Madkul, 29, was still alive inside the vehicle when police arrived at the scene. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police have not yet ascertained whether the driver, Sarawut Madkul, was street racing at the time of the accident.

Capt Suporn Meangkai of the Thalang Police received notification of an accident in front of the PTT petrol Station on Thapkrasattri Rd, Muang Mai, Thalang at 10:45 pm on Saturday (Sept 1).

Police arrived at the scene to find a Phang Nga-registered Toyota Vios smashed into a power pole in the central reservation.

“The front of the car had sustained serious damage and the driver (Mr Sarawut) car was huge damage and driver was found injured inside.

“Rescue workers took Mr Sarawut to hospital where he was later pronounced dead,” Capt Suporn said.

“Mr Sarawut was driving from Phuket Town towards the north of the island. We belive he was driving too fast and lost control of the vehicle causing him to hit the power pole,” he added

When asked if Mr Sarawut was involved in a street race at the time the accident happened, Capt Suporn said, “I really don’t know whether he was involved in a street race. We will check CCTV footage from the area.”

Mr Sarawut’s body has already been handed over to his family so they can perform funeral rites.

 

 

