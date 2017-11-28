PHUKET: A 27-year-old Thai man is in a serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital following a motorbike accident in Srisoonthorn early this morning (Nov 28).

Tuesday 28 November 2017, 11:44AM

Police inspect the scene of the accident in Srisoonthorn. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Warawut Sensoap of the Thalang Police was notified that a motorbike had crashed into a road sign opposite the Bang Jo branch of SuperCheap on Srisoonthorn Rd at 3am.

Surin rescue workers together with Thalang Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a road sign which has clearly suffered some kind of impact. A Honda Scoopy motorbike was found 20 metres away in a roadside ditch. An unconscious Sattawat Panchot was found close to the motorbike with head injuries.

No helmet was found at the scene.

One rescue worker who attended the scene said, “The man was covered in blood and unconscious. The man had a weak pulse. He was taken to Thalang Hospital but had to be transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.”

Capt Warawut said, “Staff from the SuperCheap told us they heard a loud crash. They went out and found Mr Sattawut in the ditch with the motorbike so they called rescue workers.

“We are continuing our investigation and checking CCTV footage from nearby,” Capt Warawut said.