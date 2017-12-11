PHUKET: An 18-year-old Thai man died in the early hours of yesterday morning after driving his motorbike into a canal in Wichit.

Rescue workers pull the Suzuki motorbike from the canal. Photo: Kusoldharm Foundation

Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police was notified that the body of a man had been found in a canal near the Dowroong Intersection south of Phuket Town at 3:40am yesterday (Dec 10).

Lt Col Suchart arrived at the scene to find the body of Rattapoom Ratchaderm, 18, from Trang lying in the canal with a number of scratches. A Suzuki motorbike was also found in the canal close to the body.

Mr Rattapoom’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Lt Col Suchart said, “Witnesses told us that Mr Rattapoom was heading from Chao Fah Tawan Tok Rd. He turned left into Soi Chao Fah Village Housing Estate heading to Naka Shrine in Wichit.

“At this stage we believe that Mr Rattapoom was driving at high speed and either lost control of the motorbike or avoided colliding with another vehicle and crashed into the canal,” Lt Col Suchart explained.

“However, we are continuing our investigation and checking CCTV footage from the nearby area,” Lt Col Suchart added.