THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

THAI’s loss doubles in Q3

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International (THAI) reported an operating loss of B3.69 billion in the third quarter, up 103% year-on-year from 2017.

Friday 9 November 2018, 10:02AM

The management of Thai Airways International last night (Nov 8) announced its doubled loss in the third quarter due to several factors. Photo: AJ Wood / file

The management of Thai Airways International last night (Nov 8) announced its doubled loss in the third quarter due to several factors. Photo: AJ Wood / file

THAI president Sumeth Damrongchaitham, who has pledge to cut and then eliminate the airline’s losses, blamed the bleak July-to-September financial results “partly” on natural disasters, decreasing numbers of Chinese tourists and rising oil prices.

Mr Sumeth said the loss came despite a 2.2% rise in total revenue of THAI and its subsidiaries – B47.95bn between July 1 and Sept 30, including income from passengers, excess baggage, freight and mail.

But operating costs hit B3.69bn, up B1.87bn compared with the same three-month period last year.

Passenger loads dropped slightly to 77.5%, compared with 78.2% in the corresponding period of 2017.

Mr Sumeth said the third quarter was normally the low season. At the same time, the national airline had to cancel many flights due to Typhoon Jebi that hit Japan, an earthquake in Hokkaido and Typhoon Mangkhut that struck Hong Kong. The decreasing number of Chinese tourists was also a shock to the bottom line.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

He said that total expenses in the third quarter rose by 11.3% year-on-year, mostly due to rising fuel costs. But the quarterly report said non-fuel operating expenses increased by 5.5% year on year, a factor he said was “due mainly” to higher maintenance and overhaul costs, along with rising aircraft and spare part leases.

As of Sept 30, THAI’s total assets amounted to B277.61bn, down by 1.1% from the end of 2017. Total liabilities were B249.22bn, up 0.2% from the end of third quarter in 2017. As of Sept 30, the airline has 103 active aircraft, four more than the same period last year.

 

Read original story here.

https://www.bangkokpost.com/news/transport/1572458/thais-loss-doubles-in-q3

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 13:34:53 

As of Sept 30, ThaiAir 103 aircrafts? Sure? Their list not comes further than 81 aircrafts. Among them 18 old B-747's. Age 19-20 years old. Get rid of the old B-747's. It will higher the present low occupation rate of 77%. with lesser fuel consuming newer aircrafts. Flying old B-747's on short 3-4 hours routes with occupation rate between 35-50 %, is great formule to loose money

Kurt | 09 November 2018 - 10:34:02 

Time after time we see continues wrong managing of a thai airline. And that crying about why. Always blame the 'outside'.
Seen the fact that Singapore Airlines made this same Q3 a profit RISE of 13% ( has to handle same 'outside' factors) is saying enough. Let foreign managers put ThaiAir back on her feet/wings. This continues sad thai airline story down to the drain has to stop.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

B100mn baht in sales recorded at Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Phuket airport ‘sea taxi’ project deemed not viable
Phuket light-rail budget jumps B594mn, to B40bn
GoAir to launch Phuket-Bangalore direct flights
Thai AirAsia flies into red as Chinese travellers decline
Phuket light-rail up open to public by 2023, assures official
Phuket officials ordered to enforce international marine safety standards in tourism industry
GoAir predicts huge shift in Phuket tourism baseline
Chinese choose other options for Golden Week
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Phuket light rail to be completed by ‘about 2023’, says Vice Governor
Phuket Opinion: Passing the baton

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Dan About Thailand
Tile-it
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Go Air
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZUMA Restaurant
Thai Residential
777 Beach Condo

 