ASIAN GAMES: Rattanawan Wamalun won Thailand’s fifth weightlifting medal of the Asian Games yesterday (Aug 24), taking bronze in the 63kg women’s event won by North Korea’s Kim Hyo-sim.

Asian-Games

By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 August 2018, 11:05AM

Rattanawan Wamalun takes part in the 63kg weightlifting event at the Asian Games in Jakarta yesterday (Aug 24). Photo: AFP

The consistent Thailand team, cheered on by a raucous and colourful crowd of Thai supporters, now has one silver and four bronze medals.

Rattanawan was the first Thai to win a medal in the 63kg class since Pawina Thongsuk won gold in 2006.

North Korea dominated the 63kg class for its first Asian Games women’s one-two finish, bringing the country’s total to five golds in weightlifting.

Kim pulled off a shock win over her compatriot and Rio Olympic silver medallist Choe Hyo-sim by a huge margin of 12kg.

Kim couldn’t hold back the tears on the podium as she received her medal and then tried to break into a smile, but thought better of it with Choe standing crestfallen beside her.

“I wanted to smile but I felt sorry for ‘Onni’ (big sister)," Kim said.

“I couldn’t stop the tears when I thought of (North Korean leader) General Kim Jong-un,” she added.

“It is thanks to General Kim Jong-un, the national team and the good environment for training that I won this gold medal.”

Kim took an early 8kg advantage on Choe with a 113kg snatch and she never looked like yielding as she produced three flawless clean and jerks, the final attempt being 137kg for a 250kg total.

Weightlifting is North Korea’s most successful sport. The country came into the Asian Games as heavy favourites to top the medal standings given the absence of powerhouses China and Kazakhstan, suspended for multiple historic doping offences.

They have taken five of the eight golds on offer so far, with seven weight classes still up for grabs.

Read original story here.