Thai league ties to go ahead with strict protocols in place

Thai league ties to go ahead with strict protocols in place

FOOTBALL: Thai league matches this weekend will go ahead despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, organisers said yesterday (Dec 23).

Football
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 December 2020, 11:00AM

Samut Prakan City will play their home game in an empty stadium on Sunday (Dec 27). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Samut Prakan City will play their home game in an empty stadium on Sunday (Dec 27). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang said in a statement that league games this weekend will take place as scheduled.

Under the government’s current guideline, each stadium is allowed to have spectators half of its capacity.

However, Somyot said the FAT had approved Thai League 1 side Samut Prakan City’s request to play their home game against Port on Sunday (Dec 27) without spectators.

He praised the Sea Fangs for “showing their responsibility by playing the match behind closed door to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Samut Prakan is one of the hardest hit provinces in the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

Thai League 2 side Samut Sakhon’s home game against Kasetsart FC on Sunday has already been postponed.

QSI International School Phuket

Samut Sakhon province is the epicentre of the latest outbreak of the coronavirus in Thailand.

Somyot added that the FAT is ready to act if the government issues an order to suspend football matches or ban spectators from stadiums.

Several boxing stadiums have voluntarily cancelled their programmes.

Somyot called on clubs and parties involved to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Clubs must act according to the rules and regulations in organising football matches to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Fans and officials at stadiums must wear face masks and observe social distancing, Somyot said.

Phuket community
Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And yes Galong, temperature check are screening...LOL..do you know that most covid cases are actuall...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

And to Hubert, its not only my experience. I know from numerous people that they left LOS for any mo...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Galong, it is about the quality of service and education and skills of doctors and equipment standar...(Read More)

‘We cannot stop them all’

Don't know what the answer is! It's evident that the vast majority of infections are Illega...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

H2538 "for a few more than the elite" Thai Social Security covers almost everything. It is...(Read More)

Former Phuket Public Prosecutors face corruption charges

All lawsuits that the man has participated in, must be taken up again....(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

H2538 the government OBVIOUSLY shutdown the country to prevent the hospitals from being overwhelmed!...(Read More)

Mass COVID tests of Myanmar migrant workers in Phuket fail to find infections

Temperature checks are SCREENING. It's an efficient and effective way to ID potential infected p...(Read More)

Migrant workers banned from entering or leaving Phuket

Migrant workers only? What about Thai workers coming to Phuket from in press (BP )named 5-7 'in...(Read More)

Historic abortion bill passes first reading

Well done Thailand !!!...(Read More)

 

