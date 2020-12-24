Thai league ties to go ahead with strict protocols in place

FOOTBALL: Thai league matches this weekend will go ahead despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, organisers said yesterday (Dec 23).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 December 2020, 11:00AM

Samut Prakan City will play their home game in an empty stadium on Sunday (Dec 27). Photo: Bangkok Post.

Football Association of Thailand president Somyot Poompunmuang said in a statement that league games this weekend will take place as scheduled.

Under the government’s current guideline, each stadium is allowed to have spectators half of its capacity.

However, Somyot said the FAT had approved Thai League 1 side Samut Prakan City’s request to play their home game against Port on Sunday (Dec 27) without spectators.

He praised the Sea Fangs for “showing their responsibility by playing the match behind closed door to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Samut Prakan is one of the hardest hit provinces in the recent rise of COVID-19 cases.

Thai League 2 side Samut Sakhon’s home game against Kasetsart FC on Sunday has already been postponed.

Samut Sakhon province is the epicentre of the latest outbreak of the coronavirus in Thailand.

Somyot added that the FAT is ready to act if the government issues an order to suspend football matches or ban spectators from stadiums.

Several boxing stadiums have voluntarily cancelled their programmes.

Somyot called on clubs and parties involved to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

“Clubs must act according to the rules and regulations in organising football matches to prevent the spread of the virus,” he said.

Fans and officials at stadiums must wear face masks and observe social distancing, Somyot said.