Thai kids shine at the Football for Friendship program

FOOTBALL: The sixth season of the Football for Friendship (F4F) Program implemented by Gazprom, the Official partner of FIFA and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, concluded successfully in Moscow.

Friday 6 July 2018, 10:05AM

Young Thai footballer Ittipolchana at the F4F Championship. Photo: Supplied

Young Thai journalist Preechayan (left) at the F4F International Friendship Camp. Photo: Supplied

The program, which took place from June 8-15, brought together young football players and young journalists aged 12 years from 211 countries and regions. The young footballers were united in 32 International Teams of Friendship, and were accompanied by young journalists who were selected to report on the Football for Friendship events.

Thailand joined the program for the first time this year and was represented by Ittipolchana Kaewsawad and Preechayan Piyachatiwongs, who were selected as the young footballer and young journalist respectively.

Ittipolchana was a part of the “African Elephant” team, along with his 12-year-old teammates from Puerto Rico, Andorra, Sao Tome E Principe, Swaziland and Nepal.

Ittipolchana put on a stellar performance in his role as defender making critical tackles and restricting numerous goals in the qualifying games. However, the African Elephant Team were just a few goals short of qualifying for the quarter- finals.

Speaking about his experience in Russia, Ittipolchana said, “I am happy to have been given the opportunity to represent my country in the Football for Friendship program in Moscow. The program has helped me make a lot of friends from different countries, and discuss, practice and play football with them.

I was also given the opportunity to participate in the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup which is an experience I will never forget. This has been an amazing journey and I hope to keep in touch with all my new friends from around the world.”

It was no different for Preechayan who acted as the young journalist and covered all key events on equal terms with the adult reporters.

QSI International School Phuket

The young ambassador from Bangkok also got a chance to learn from well-known journalists representing leading Russian sports media outlets, as a part of their workshops.

The young journalists prepared news for renowned international media houses and published daily issues of the children's Football for Friendship newspaper.

The F4F program consisted of a three day International Friendship Camp in Moscow, for the young ambassadors. The training camp was followed by the final championship that was held on June 12 at the Sapsan Arena Stadium.

The Championship, which consisted of multi-cultural teams, acted as an effective tool in promoting mutual respect, understanding and support among all the participating kids.

The program ended with the International Children’s Forum during which children shared their experiences and held discussions with their peers, famous footballers and journalists.

The forum was addressed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Olga Golodets, legendary Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom Victor Zubkov among other renowned delegates.

 

 

