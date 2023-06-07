333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum

Thai inflation slows down to nearly 2-year minimum

BANGKOK: The Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by only 0.53% in May year-on-year, indicating the lowest growth in 21 months. This was primarily attributed to lower energy and food prices, as reported by the Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday (June 6). The ministry also noted the high-base effect but predicted a further decrease in consumer prices in the coming months.

economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 8 June 2023, 09:00AM

While certain categories of fresh produce have seen improvements, food prices remain the primary driver of inflation in Thailand.

While certain categories of fresh produce have seen improvements, food prices remain the primary driver of inflation in Thailand.

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

Consumer prices in Thailand in May, 2023. Image: TPSO

« »

The 0.53% Headline CPI growth in May was significantly lower than the Reuters forecast of 1.7% and the April figure of 2.67% year-on-year. Furthermore, the actual figure in May not only fell within the Central Bank’s target range of 1-3% but also remained below it, according to officials.

The Core CPI index in May increased by 1.55% compared to the previous year, falling below the forecasted increase of 1.6%. This was also lower than April’s rise of 1.66%. The Core CPI index excludes the highly volatile energy and food prices, which have been the main drivers of inflation in Thailand since at least 2022.

According to the Trade Police and Strategy Office (TPSO) whithin the Ministry of Commerce, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 3.99% in May.

The index was driven up by products such as chicken eggs, fruits, vegetables, and processed foods, including fresh noodles and instant noodles. Of concern was the significant growth of 23.48% in the fresh vegetables segment.

On the other hand, products like meat, fish, vegetable oil, tamarind, and coconuts were listed by TPSO as having "still low prices." A more detailed report states that pok and snakehead fish prices declined by 1.21%, while cooking oil and tamarind dropped by 0.88%.

AXA Insurance PCL

Non-food and beverage categories saw a general decrease in prices by 1.83%, primarily driven by declines in diesel prices. Thai fuel prices decreased by 11.3% in May, following the global market trend.

Among the products and services that became cheaper in May, TPSO listed various goods ranging from air conditioners and washing machines to facial masks and cable TV fees. This marks the first drop in non-food and beverage categories in 26 months.

"The Ministry of Commerce expects headline inflation in 2023 to be between 1.7-2.7%, with 2.2% as the median value," stated TPSO in a press release.

"The overall consumer confidence index in May rose to 56.6 from 53.5 in April, marking the sixth consecutive month of growth (since December 2022) and the highest level of consumer confidence in 53 months (since January 2019)," TPSO also added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport
Eligible citizens from Thailand now qualify for visa-free travel to Canada
Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning
Mission Impossible wannabe attempts burglary in Phuket bank
New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 1 Injured in Boat Ave. shooting, Small boats to stay ashore, Doctor shortage in Thailand? || June 7
Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar
Crackdown on illegal bars continues
Foreign man, unidentified woman killed in Patong road accident
Ukraine evacuates thousands after key dam destroyed
Prayut concedes his time as PM is over
Phuket bans small boats from leaving shore until end of week
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Car vs cows? Taxi ‘turf war’, Phuket’s Louise Landgraf sets women’s golf record || June 6
Two injured in accidents in front of Satree Phuket School within one night
Efforts to lure Chinese ramped up amid seasonal arrival decline

 

Phuket community
Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Pascale, thank you for you support. ...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

"The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a less...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

Old guy tries to be funny again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

" Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna" Wow, that's one of the most r...(Read More)

Suspect in Boat Avenue shooting apprehended at Phuket Airport

The suspect will probably confess to the murder soon. His lawyer said he would receive a lesser pen...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

From Kazakhstan? Really? Well both parties having the same soviet violence dna. Just a red card for ...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

Another nonsense project with only purpose to stuff private pockets of builders, local politician...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

But now minivan vermin's can race each other on 4 lanes each direction whole 4.2 km away, am jus...(Read More)

Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

Shooter was from Kazakhstan so wasn't that far fetched. Former Soviet Union mobsters anyway. Mor...(Read More)

New road linking Phuket, Phang Nga now complete

How about a little overkill. 8 lanes for 4.2km, at which point it funnels into the standard 2-lane? ...(Read More)

 

SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
BahtSold

 