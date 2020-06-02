BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai hotels on the chopping block

Thai hotels on the chopping block

BANGKOK: Hundreds of hotels at beach resorts in Thailand are up for sale according to a report in the Thai language news service Prachachat.net, reports TTR Weekly.

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By TTR Weekly

Tuesday 2 June 2020, 11:04AM

Photo: via TTR Weekly

Photo: via TTR Weekly

Claiming the country’s hotel business is now in free-fall due to the COVID-19 lockdown it reported that a slew of three to four-star hotels are on the chopping block as property owners run short of financial resources to service bank debts, said the report.

Most of the properties up for sale are in three main tourist provinces Phuket, Krabi and Samui.

The report claims opportunist buyers from Singapore and China lead the list of foreigners who are ready to snatch up property bargains at prices that have dropped by around 50% of their pre-COVID-19 value.

A source in the hotel industry told “Prachachat Business” that hundreds of hotels are now the targets of property funds that have the resources to buy during the crisis when prices are impacted.

But most of the property raiders are only prepared to buy at basement prices well below the evaluation before COVID-19 stalled travel in its tracks. Property websites listed hotel properties in  Phuket, Samui, Surat Thani, Krabi and even Pattaya with list prices of B1,000 to 10,000 million, medium-sized three-star properties were selling at B500-1,000 million and small hotels with prices of B50-100 million.

QSI International School Phuket

The fire sale will continue unabated as most resorts in southern Thailand cannot rely on the domestic market that at present is the sole saviour for resorts that are close to Bangkok such as Hua Hin and Pattaya. 

A property expert warned that cheap sale of hotel real estate would eventually extend to Chiang Mai, Lamphun and Chiang Rai in North Thailand.

In many instances, prices will fall by 20 to 30% lower than the market price, and cashed-up foreign investors are ready to swoop in and snatch up bargains.

As long as lockdown measures and flight bans continue, Thailand’s hotel industry will remain vulnerable to hostile takeovers. If hotels cannot reboot operations soon, they will lack resources to weather the storm until the European leisure travel market gains traction possibly not until 2021.



Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trump threatens military mobilization against violent US protests
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Last Phuket COVID patient discharged! Land, sea borders open! Beaches still closed? || June 1
Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen
Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels
Phuket officials mark one week of zero new COVID cases
‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road
Phuket hotels allowed to reopen
Phuket officials publish full order for June 1 reopenings, beaches specifically not permitted
Stranded Thais return from London, several feverish
SpaceX Crew Dragon docks with International Space Station
Overwhelming ‘yes’ vote for exec decrees
Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open
Last Phuket COVID patient discharged from hospital
Three arrested for attempting to smuggle 230kg of kratom into Phuket

 

Phuket community
Songkran substitute possible in July: CCSA

Brilliant idea.After months of lock-down all the people who lost their job need a holiday . And as t...(Read More)

‘Fit to Travel’ no longer needed to enter, leave Phuket by road

How much of a backlog is there to leave or come back in? Is this "QR Code" app required o...(Read More)

Group demands help for troubled THAI customers

THAI digs own grave. Is simple, no foreigner will book THAI flights from abroad to Thailand and back...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

@LaLaLa, very true. The 70% of foreign share holders of THAI must feel ttapped now with this Titani...(Read More)

Phuket commerce president surprised, but welcomes move to reopen hotels

Coming days not many Covid-19 matters changes to expect as Governors are ordered to prepare/celebrat...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

Are there now safe distance seating Minivans rules in place? At every row in minivan only 2 passenge...(Read More)

Phuket hotels allowed to reopen

Invest in the Thai Economy ? I would recommend anybody not to invest any cent in LOS. This has been ...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

No International flying to/from Thailand until 01 July ( may be even later). By than all foreign tou...(Read More)

Phuket lockdown relaxed: island road, sea borders open

DEK...you understand ironic statements ? And yes, I believe that covid 19 is a part of the annual fl...(Read More)

Phuket’s 24 piers get green light as all tourism-related businesses allowed to reopen

Chief Wiwat should not wait until problems occur. He should anticipate and already work out now what...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket

 