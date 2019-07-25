THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Thai hopes rest on Ariya, Jasmine

GOLF: In-form duo Jasmine Suwannapura and Ariya Jutanugarn will lead the Thai challenge at the Evian Championship which tees off today (July 25).


By Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 July 2019, 10:35AM

World No.9 Ariya has finished in the top five three times in her last five events.. Photo: AFP

The other four Thais in the year's fourth major in France are Moriya Jutanugarn, Pornanong Phatlum, Pajaree Anannarukarn and Pavarisa Yoktuan.

Jasmine, whose Thai name is Thidapa, is fresh from winning her second LPGA title at the weekend when she partnered Cydney Clanton to win the inaugural Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational team event in Michigan.

The 26-year-old, who won last year's Marathon Classic, is the only player to have played all 20 LPGA events this year ahead of this week's tournament at Evian Resort Golf Club.

Jasmine's best result at the Evian Championship was a tied-15th place in 2015.

World No.9 Ariya has finished in the top five three times in her last five events.

The two-time major winner was runner-up at the Thornberry Creek Classic, joint fifth at ShopRite Classic and tied for third at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational with her sister Moriya.

"I have gained more and more confidence over the past three or four tournaments," the 23-year-old Ariya said.

If Moriya lifts the trophy on Sunday, it would certainly be the best birthday present ever for her.

Moriya, who turns 25 on Sunday, came close to winning the Evian in 2017 but had to settle for a joint third place.

Ariya, Moriya and Jasmine are the only Thai champions on the LPGA Tour.

Celine Boutier, who was born in France to Thai parents, will try to win on home soil.

Boutier led after three rounds at the US Women's Open but finished joint fifth.

"It took me awhile to look at it objectively. It was pretty disappointing at first because I didn't get it done. Then, when you look further, I want to obviously learn from what I did wrong," she said.

The Evian Championship is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The 120-player field represents 26 different countries, including world No.1 Park Sung-Hyun, No.2 Ko Jin-Young, No.3 Lexi Thompson and the rest of the top 10 on the world rankings.

They are joined by another 34 players in the top 40 on the rankings as well as No.45 Angela Stanford.

Top-ranked Park will seek redemption after missing the cut last year.

"After missing the cut last year, I was a little shocked," said the two-time major champion from South Korea.

"It was the first time my sister came and watched a major tournament, so she felt sad for me, too. It was hard to swallow the result, but it was a good learning experience. This year I feel that my shots and putts are better than last year."

Jessica Korda, meanwhile, has been in the top 10 in five of the last eight majors, including joint eighth in last year's Evian Championship.

"I just feel a little more relaxed now," Korda said.

The Evian will be followed by next week's Women's British Open, the year's fifth and final major, at Woburn Golf Club in England.

