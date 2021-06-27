The Phuket News
Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits

THAILAND: The national Department of Medical Sciences (DMS) is advising people against buying antibody testing kits to test themselves after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, because the result could be inaccurate and lead to misunderstandings.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 27 June 2021, 01:00PM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

DMS Director-General Dr. Supakit Sirilak said the department already has an immunity tracking system for vaccine recipients, so people need not perform the tests on themselves.

He added that the antibody efficient at preventing COVID-19 is called a neutralising antibody, while the antibody testing kits, which are currently available in the market, can only test general antibodies and cannot accurately measure the level of neutralizing antibody in the body.

Dr. Supakit said it is highly recommended that only antibody testing kits which have been approved by Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) be used and that it be done under supervision of doctors or other medical professionals, as the results require interpretation alongside the patient’s symptoms and other test results.

Kurt | 27 June 2021 - 13:18:39 

Why the DMS simply not forbid the sales of these not functional tests kits instead of 'warning' the public? Of course including fines and prison time promises, as usual.

 

Phuket community
Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

As Minister Phiphat acknowledged that the Thai Government has full knowledge of existence of Phuket ...(Read More)

Thai Health Authorities warn against antibody test kits

Why the DMS simply not forbid the sales of these not functional tests kits instead of 'warning&#...(Read More)

PTA clarifies position on issue of separate rooms for unmarried couples under Sandbox model

Ahhh...another dose of utter nonsense from the unqualified buffoons behind the Phuket Cat Box plan. ...(Read More)

Deputy PM, ministers inspect airport readiness for Phuket Sandbox

Normally Thailand is center point of the world. But now it was Phuket for 2 days. The whole Governme...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Gerneral-prime minister was quoted in BP that 'we' not talk about 'lock down in BKK as t...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Thanks to all you guys for reading this article for me ! really !Stay where you are, be happy not to...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

This sounds like my kind of fun travel: Liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years?...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

I'm reliably informed the the Orbortor's are showing little interest in Expat registration p...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

Watch Out !!! Lock down in BKK just announced as from tomorrow. Guess where they will be heading t...(Read More)

Phuket officials issue new order for Sandbox tourist arrivals from July 1

The opening sentence of Article 4 is ambiguous. It says: 'Travelling to Phuket by Thai people fr...(Read More)

 

