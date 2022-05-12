tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs

Thai govt approves establishment of four SEZs

BANGKOK: The Special Economic Zone Policy Committee has approved four new special economic corridors, modeled after the flagship Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), in an effort to stimulate the economy and decentralize income.

Thursday 12 May 2022, 10:15AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, said the new zones comprise the Northern Economic Corridor (NEC), the Northeastern Economic Corridor (NEEC), the Central-Western Economic Corridor (CWEC), and the Southern Economic Corridor, reports state news agency NNT.

The NEC covers the provinces of Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lamphun, and Lampang.

The NEEC comprises Khon Kaen, Udon Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, and Nong Khai provinces. Due to the area’s abundant raw materials, such as rice, tapioca, and sugar cane, this corridor is expected to serve as a production base for the bio-economy and its supply chain.

Meanwhile, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Suphan Buri, and Kanchanaburi are all included in the CWEC. The corridor is intended to serve as a manufacturing base for agriculture, tourism, and high technology.

Thai Residential

Chumphon, Ranong, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat are all included in the southern corridor. The corridor serves as the southern region’s economic, trading, and logistics hub and connects the Andaman Sea, the Gulf of Thailand, and Indian Ocean-rim countries such as India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

According to Anucha, the committee also authorized the Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary to chair a subcommittee to establish non-tax and tax investment incentives, one-stop services, infrastructure, and facilities to attract investors.

Incentives and investment categories for the four corridors will be proposed at the Board of Investment’s next meeting.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket marks 47 new COVID cases, no deaths
Sri Lanka’s economy on brink of collapse as troops quell unrest
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin
Scheduled blackout to hit Srisoonthorn
Power outage to affect Rawai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala hill land grab probe, Woman believed killed by brother’s dog || May 11
Test & Go cancellation yet to yield Phuket gains
‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab
Former Deputy PM Suwat announces opening of Phuket’s B4.5bn Andamanda project
Developers require rejig to flatten prices
Water supply outage to affect Koh Kaew
Boy blinded by acute sinusitis to go to Siriraj
Over 8 million internally displaced in Ukraine: UN
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, no deaths
Small power outage to affect Thepkrasattri

 

Phuket community
Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

@Thorfinger, In Thailand is useles law making a job. They talk with wife in weekend about making new...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Sorry Kurt, most international airlines still require masks to be worn on board. I have just booked...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

Most international airlines have lifted the face mask obligation on board. Imagine what a 'touri...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

JohnC.... it is all about making rules. That's what they think their job is. ...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What exactly is a 'visitor? Dr Xenophobe seems to be at it again. Large scale gatherings of loca...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Isra News noted that Phuket officials were notified of the construction but did not take any action....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Good initiative but there is a loooong way to go to make this ever work. On the subject of protectin...(Read More)

Visitors must still wear masks after COVID becomes endemic: Anutin

What a joke. Most "visitors" since reopening have ignored the mask wearing rules and Thail...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

Without a shadow of a doubt corrupt land office officials had to have been involved in issuing illeg...(Read More)

‘Flying SorKor’ suspected in Kamala hill grab

'Funny' how no one notices the heavy equipment until its after the fact. Its almost as if pe...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
PaintFX

 