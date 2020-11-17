Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

PHUKET: A Thai-German man has been charged for telling airline ground staff at Phuket International airport that their airline ‘should be bombed’ yesterday (Nov 16) after delays for boarding a flight to Bangkok.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 11:58AM

Thai-German man Mike Wilms was charged for saying that the ‘airline should be bombed’. Photo: Saku Police

Saku Police were notified of the incident at about 12:50pm, Saku Police Chief Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai noted in the official police report of the incident.

Officers arrived and were introduced to the man, named by police as Mike Wilms, 26, originally from Ayutthaya, at the airport security office.

At the office, Vietjet airline ground staffer Jitphisut Phrom-in told police that at about 12:10pm, she and her fellow staffer Wanlapha Bamrungrak were checking passengers’ boarding passes at Gate 4 for boarding flight VZ305 to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 12:15pm and arrive in Bangkok at 1:45pm.

Ms Jitphisut said that after she checked and returned Mr Wilms’ boarding pass, he allegedly told her in Thai, “Honestly, this airline plane should be bombed.”

Shocked, Ms Jitphisut told Ms Wanlapha to inform the Vietjet airline office chief, airport security and airport police of Mr Wilm’s comment.

In the official police report, Saku Police Chief Lt Col Kaken noted that Mr Wilms had admitted he made the remark.

He said that said so in anger due to the flight delay.

The police report accepted the time that the airline staff said the boarding passes were being checked, indicating that the delay was not substantial.

Lt Col Kaken confirmed that Mr Wilms has been changed under Section 22 of the Act on Certain Offences Against Air Navigation, which stipulates: “Any person notifying messages or sending information known to be false, and such act causes or is likely to cause persons in the airport or persons on board an aircraft in flight to be in panic, shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding B200,000, or both.”

“If such an act endangers the safety of an aircraft in flight, such person shall be liable to imprisonment of five to 15 years or a fine of B200,000 to B600,000, or both.”