Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

PHUKET: A Thai-German man has been charged for telling airline ground staff at Phuket International airport that their airline ‘should be bombed’ yesterday (Nov 16) after delays for boarding a flight to Bangkok.

tourismtransportSafetycrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 17 November 2020, 11:58AM

Thai-German man Mike Wilms was charged for saying that the ‘airline should be bombed’. Photo: Saku Police

Thai-German man Mike Wilms was charged for saying that the ‘airline should be bombed’. Photo: Saku Police

Saku Police were notified of the incident at about 12:50pm, Saku Police Chief Lt Col Kaken Nikrahatchai noted in the official police report of the incident.

Officers arrived and were introduced to the man, named by police as Mike Wilms, 26, originally from Ayutthaya, at the airport security office.

At the office, Vietjet airline ground staffer Jitphisut Phrom-in told police that at about 12:10pm, she and her fellow staffer Wanlapha Bamrungrak were checking passengers’ boarding passes at Gate 4 for boarding flight VZ305 to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok.

The flight was scheduled to take off at 12:15pm and arrive in Bangkok at 1:45pm.

Ms Jitphisut said that after she checked and returned Mr Wilms’ boarding pass, he allegedly told her in Thai, “Honestly, this airline plane should be bombed.”

Shocked, Ms Jitphisut told Ms Wanlapha to inform the Vietjet airline office chief, airport security and airport police of Mr Wilm’s comment.

In the official police report, Saku Police Chief Lt Col Kaken noted that Mr Wilms had admitted he made the remark.

He said that said so in anger due to the flight delay.

The police report accepted the time that the airline staff said the boarding passes were being checked, indicating that the delay was not substantial.

Lt Col Kaken confirmed that Mr Wilms has been changed under Section 22 of the Act on Certain Offences Against Air Navigation, which stipulates: “Any person notifying messages or sending information known to be false, and such act causes or is likely to cause persons in the airport or persons on board an aircraft in flight to be in panic, shall be liable to imprisonment not exceeding five years or a fine not exceeding B200,000, or both.”

“If such an act endangers the safety of an aircraft in flight, such person shall be liable to imprisonment of five to 15 years or a fine of B200,000 to B600,000, or both.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 17 November 2020 - 15:45:50 

"The remark was about the airline,not about his  flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"Honestly this airline plane should be bombed". Don't you understand the difference dumbo?

Pascale | 17 November 2020 - 15:07:58 

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant"  LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings" from all the time ? They should fine you every time  500 THB  for such "sayings" before waving a comment through.

Kurt | 17 November 2020 - 12:33:26 

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane.

Kurt | 17 November 2020 - 12:29:43 

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passengers who didn't hear this remark were in danger or panic. Typical thai hysterical overreacting. No passenger should board his flight if his saying has any ground/ truths in it. 500 THB fine and wave him through. Don't make from a mouse a elephant.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thai trees in space! Medical cocaine for Thailand? Covid property slump! || November 17
Three-metre king cobra locked in villa at Nai Harn
Tear gas solution fired at protesters outside parliament
Myanmar man overstayed for 28 months on fake visas
COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand
Darasamut Underpass to close this Sunday
Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough
Ex-TAT governor loses final appeal against long prison sentence
Let parliament do its job: Chuan
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Viral photos humiliate officials, and gets them to act! Protesters wrap monument? || November 16
Phuket artists launch ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’ for COVID food-security drive
Thailand’s two tsunami-warning buoys re-deployed from Phuket
Ambassadors continue Phuket ‘fam trip’
Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend
‘Discipline’ can help cut road toll

 

Phuket community
Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"The remark was about the airline,not about his flight/plane" Kurt,actually he said:"...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No news! This, with all the enormous sale discounts, is going on for years already on Phuket. Who wa...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

"Don't make from a mouse a elephant" LOl Kurt, where do you get those "sayings&q...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

Son Nam Na- thanks for raping the island out of greed. Karma's a beach. If it wasn't for COV...(Read More)

COVID slams Phuket property market, highest unsold units in Southern Thailand

No sympathy, just jump on the over development bandwagon. Serves the right...(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark was about the airline, not about his flight/plane....(Read More)

Thai-German man charged for ‘airline should be bombed’ remark

The remark 'should be' is not a false thing. No professional airport staff, or all passenger...(Read More)

Govt offices to close for ‘tourism boost’ long weekend

Good to have economic experts like Kurt or Nasa12 ! Kurt, everything on Phuket is "closed and d...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

banning a feast- that really is clutching at straws. I bet the dinosaurs in the building will not go...(Read More)

Let parliament do its job: Chuan

No, protesters should not leave politicians alone. Politicians need to know what is living among the...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
AVC Engineering
UWC Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Property in Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dan About Thailand
K9 Point
Kvik Phuket

 