FOOTBALL: The Thai national team has moved up to the highest position in a decade in the latest Fifa rankings.

By Bangkok Post

Friday 25 October 2019, 10:19AM

he Thai national team is ranked 109th by Fifa in the latest position. Photo: Bangkok Post

The War Elephants moved from 114 to 109 after a 1-1 draw with Congo in a friendly match and a 2-1 victory over the United Arab Emirates in a World Cup qualifier this month, the Football Association of Thailand said on Thursday (October 24). It was the highest ranking since 2009, when Thailand stayed at 105 but the Thai team still stayed second in Asean after Vietnam. Read original story here.