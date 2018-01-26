The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

PHUKET: Thailand’s national air safety agency is investigating a Thai Airways flight from Hong Kong veering off the runway on landing at Phuket International Airport on Dec 28.

tourism, transport, accidents,

Friday 26 January 2018, 02:11PM

The incident, although under investigation, is not being treated as a critical failure, with no injuries reported. Photo: AoT / file
The incident, although under investigation, is not being treated as a critical failure, with no injuries reported. Photo: AoT / file

The respected The Aviation Herald, which reports air safety incidents supported with flight data, reported the incident as a “runway excursion on landing”.

“A Thai Airways Airbus A330-300, registration HS-TEO performing flight TG-609 from Hong Kong (China) to Phuket (Thailand), landed on Phuket's runway 09 at about 13:00L (06:00Z) but veered right off the runway,” said The Aviation Herald. (See story here.)

The incident, although under investigation, is not being treated as a critical failure, with no injuries reported. The aircraft sustained minor damage and was back in service within hours, the report added.

“According to ADS-B data the aircraft departed Phuket for Bangkok (Thailand) as flight TG-208 about 2 hours after landing, but remained on the ground in Bangkok for about 15 hours after landing in Bangkok before returning to service,” noted The Aviation Herald.

However, Thailand’s national air safety agency reported the occurrence was rated a serious incident and is being investigated, said the report.

Despite the official confirmation the incident was under investigation, management from Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket International Airport, today declined to comment to The Phuket News about the incident.

Banteung Metchai, head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee of the Flight Standards Bureau under the Department of Civil Aviation in Bangkok, was not available to comment when The Phuket News called earlier today.

 

 
R Sole | 26 January 2018 - 14:48:43

Wow there is a first for Phuket. The Thai airways plane was back in service within hours? Did they not spray the tail logo with black paint and spray fuselage logo out with black paint too? Or do they only do that a swampy, when Thai Airways go to sniff the grass?

Kurt | 26 January 2018 - 14:40:25

Decline, lie, not available. And it all goes over, in thai thinking.

That this aircraft was allowed just within hours to take off again with a full load of passengers from Phuket is unbelievable.
And later in Bangkok grounded/repaired 15 hours!
The minor damage must be about landing gear. And that is not a minor issue in international aviation!

Kurt | 26 January 2018 - 14:28:29

Even thai air aviation matters are now covered up by Thai Authorities, unless The Aviation Herald reports
No critical failure, minor damage?
In international aviation context this affair is seen as very serious.  Covering up is a serious international aviation crime 
And lost of a lot of international aviation- and tourist trust.

Since when is a runway landing excursion not a serious matter?...

