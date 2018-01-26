PHUKET: Thailand’s national air safety agency is investigating a Thai Airways flight from Hong Kong veering off the runway on landing at Phuket International Airport on Dec 28.

Friday 26 January 2018, 02:11PM

The incident, although under investigation, is not being treated as a critical failure, with no injuries reported. Photo: AoT / file

The respected The Aviation Herald, which reports air safety incidents supported with flight data, reported the incident as a “runway excursion on landing”.

“A Thai Airways Airbus A330-300, registration HS-TEO performing flight TG-609 from Hong Kong (China) to Phuket (Thailand), landed on Phuket's runway 09 at about 13:00L (06:00Z) but veered right off the runway,” said The Aviation Herald. (See story here.)

The incident, although under investigation, is not being treated as a critical failure, with no injuries reported. The aircraft sustained minor damage and was back in service within hours, the report added.

“According to ADS-B data the aircraft departed Phuket for Bangkok (Thailand) as flight TG-208 about 2 hours after landing, but remained on the ground in Bangkok for about 15 hours after landing in Bangkok before returning to service,” noted The Aviation Herald.

However, Thailand’s national air safety agency reported the occurrence was rated a serious incident and is being investigated, said the report.

Despite the official confirmation the incident was under investigation, management from Airports of Thailand (AoT), which operates Phuket International Airport, today declined to comment to The Phuket News about the incident.

Banteung Metchai, head of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Committee of the Flight Standards Bureau under the Department of Civil Aviation in Bangkok, was not available to comment when The Phuket News called earlier today.