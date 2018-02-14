PHUKET: A Thai woman sustained serious injuries while four Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries when a tour bus’ brakes failed and collided with a car and a motorbike on Patong Hill last night (Feb 13).

Lt Col Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police was notified of the accident at 11pm.

Kusoldharm Rescue workers and Patong Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a white Phuket-registered “Uten Kladnakha” tour bus crashed into a concrete barrier at the final curve of Patong Hill on the descent into Patong.

Twenty metres away was a badly damaged white Bangkok-registered Toyota Camry with one off its wheels off and a damaged blue Honda Dream motorbike.

A seriously injured unnamed Thai woman was found lying on the road. She was taken to Patong Hospital.

The four Chinese tourists from the tour bus who had suffered minor injuries were also taken to Patong Hospital while the remaining Chinese tourists were transferred to a hotel.

Uten Kladnakha, 46, the owner and driver of the bus told The Phuket News, “There were 35 Chinese tourists on the bus. We were heading to the Phoenix Grand Hotel in Patong from Wichit. When the bus arrived the scene, which is a curve, a brake booster exploded and I could not brake. I tried find a place to stop but the bus collided with a car and a motorbike which were heading in the opposite direction.”

Satit Rongsawat, 34, the car driver told The Phuket News, “While I was heading up the hill, I saw the tour bus heading towards me. I failed to avoid a collision. The bus hit the back of my car. Luckily I was not injured.”

Patong Police are now investigating to find the cause of the incident.