Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

PHUKET: A Thai woman sustained serious injuries while four Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries when a tour bus’ brakes failed and collided with a car and a motorbike on Patong Hill last night (Feb 13).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 10:14AM

Lt Col Teerasak Boonsang of the Patong Police was notified of the accident at 11pm.

Kusoldharm Rescue workers and Patong Hospital medical staff arrived at the scene to find a white Phuket-registered “Uten Kladnakha” tour bus crashed into a concrete barrier at the final curve of Patong Hill on the descent into Patong.

Twenty metres away was a badly damaged white Bangkok-registered Toyota Camry with one off its wheels off and a damaged blue Honda Dream motorbike.

A seriously injured unnamed Thai woman was found lying on the road. She was taken to Patong Hospital.

The four Chinese tourists from the tour bus who had suffered minor injuries were also taken to Patong Hospital while the remaining Chinese tourists were transferred to a hotel.

Uten Kladnakha, 46, the owner and driver of the bus told The Phuket News,There were 35 Chinese tourists on the bus. We were heading to the Phoenix Grand Hotel in Patong from Wichit. When the bus arrived the scene, which is a curve, a brake booster exploded and I could not brake. I tried find a place to stop but the bus collided with a car and a motorbike which were heading in the opposite direction.”

Satit Rongsawat, 34, the car driver told The Phuket News, “While I was heading up the hill, I saw the tour bus heading towards me. I failed to avoid a collision. The bus hit the back of my car. Luckily I was not injured.”

Patong Police are now investigating to find the cause of the incident.

 

 
malczx7r | 14 February 2018 - 12:23:09

The fact that they don't have snow, ice or freezing fog to contend with and that they are either number 1 or 2 depending on the statistics you believe proves beyond a shadow of a doubt they are the worst drivers in the world, useless the lot of them, they shouldn't have cars till they learn to follow the law oh and the Police enforced it, all a failure of the government and police.

goingeasy | 14 February 2018 - 12:15:19

how many accidents have to occur before these countless, unsafe and poisoning vehicles are taken off the roads ? every day they are spreading diesel emission in an unbearable amount.because of the horrible traffic situation at Heroine's monument they are poisoning the east route to the airport and all the neighboring villages to the marina piers in a horrific way.

Kurt | 14 February 2018 - 11:49:59

Sometimes I see on the registration plate at back of busses.."Thailand 78, 79" , or so. 
Does than mean the busses were built/started operations in 1978, 1979?
If so, are these busses not a bit old for driving Patong Hill?

Well, hope these Chinese tourists will be spared in any more Phuket Travel 'fun' during their stay.
Anyway they had something to share digital with home ...

Ronald S | 14 February 2018 - 10:38:01

brakes will always fail when drivers don't learn to use low gear, despite of the many signs at the roadside going down hill. A general failure in learning how to drive by nearly all Thai drivers (busses, minivans and cars)

