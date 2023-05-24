Pro Property Partners
Thai FA imposes stiff penalties for SEA Games brawls

Thai FA imposes stiff penalties for SEA Games brawls

SEA GAMES: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) yesterday (May 23) handed out lengthy bans to two players, two officials and a coach over the brawls that marred the men’s final at the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh last week.

SEA-GamesFootball
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 12:20PM

Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart (in yellow) and Indonesia’s Komang Teguh Trisnanda at the centre of the clash on the sidelines of the men’s football final match at the SEA Games in Phnom Penh on May 16. Photo: AFP

Thai goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart (in yellow) and Indonesia’s Komang Teguh Trisnanda at the centre of the clash on the sidelines of the men’s football final match at the SEA Games in Phnom Penh on May 16. Photo: AFP

Indonesia beat Thailand 5-2 in extra time in Phnom Penh but the match degenerated into violence as players and staff from both sides clashed on the touchline, reports the Bangkok Post.

Thailand had three players sent off.

The FAT apologised and promised a swift investigation, and yesterday announced a one-year ban from the national team for a goalkeeping coach and two team officials.

“The fact-finding team agreed unanimously that as adults, the goalkeeping coach and team officials should be mature enough to control the situation and set a good example for the players, who are aged under 22,” it said in a statement.

“They should not lead or take part in the incident.”

Men’s football at the biennial SEA Games is played between under-23 sides.

BahtSold

Goalkeeper Soponwit Rakyart - who was red-carded after he ran half the length of the pitch to deliver a diving punch - was banned from the national team for six months.

Substitute Teerapak Pruengna was also given a six-month ban.

“While they took part in the incident, they were under match pressure and have apologised, and they are young - these are reasons to decrease their penalty,” the FAT said.

Indonesia went into the final hoping to restore pride following a deadly stadium disaster and the loss of hosting the Under-20 World Cup.

But the match will be remembered for the chaotic scenes that erupted in the 97th minute when Thailand - who had been down 2-0 - scored to make it 2-2 and force extra time.

Thai officials celebrated by running over to the Indonesia bench, prompting the first melee, and there was more trouble when Indonesia retook the lead early in extra time.

