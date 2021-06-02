The Phuket News
Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Thai equestrians make history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

EQUESTRIAN: Congratulations are in order for the Thai national team and the Thailand Equestrian Federation (TEF).

EquestrianOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 June 2021, 09:33AM

Thai riders, from left, Arinadtha Chavatanont, Weerapat Pitakanonda and Korntawat Samran pose with their trophy and medals after winning the eventing competition at the FEI Asian Championships at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club on Dec 5, 2019 in Pattaya. Photo: Yong Teck Lim.

Thai riders, from left, Arinadtha Chavatanont, Weerapat Pitakanonda and Korntawat Samran pose with their trophy and medals after winning the eventing competition at the FEI Asian Championships at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club on Dec 5, 2019 in Pattaya. Photo: Yong Teck Lim.

For the first time, under the visionary leadership and equestrian passion of Dr Harald Link and Mrs Nunthinee Tanner, president and vice president of the TEF, a team of three Thai elite riders have qualified to compete at the Olympics.

The trio - Arinadtha ‘Mint’ Chavatanont, Weerapat ‘Bomb’ Pitakanonda and Korntawat ‘Nat’ Samran - have qualified for the team eventing discipline, securing their tickets to the July 23-Aug 8 Tokyo Olympics at the Baborowko Equestrian Festival held from May 27-30 in Poland. Nara Ketusingha is the team manager.

Eventing is a holistic test of an equestrian athlete as it combines three disciplines - show jumping, dressage and cross country.

Olympic qualification as a team is particularly difficult because all riders must qualify, as opposed to just one for individual disciplines.

The Thai national team has been strategically preparing to make their debut on the world’s greatest sporting stage for several years.

For over 10 years, the TEF has been raising the team’s standards with the aim of sending Thai riders to the Olympics.

The riders have been training with renowned French eventing athlete and trainer Maxime Livio since 2013.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Livio is an accomplished athlete in his own right with 25 wins in major FEI eventing competitions and is consistently ranked among the top French riders.

He has already guided the Thai team to win a team bronze medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta as well as golds for both team and individual disciplines at the 2019 FEI Asian Championships held at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Club in Chon Buri.

Notably, 75% of the horses, not including the Olympic horses, that the Thai national team has used to train to qualify for the Olympics are owned by Dr Link and Mrs Tanner.

Riders will continue training through this month at Ecurie Livio Stable in Saumur, France, before moving to Aachen, Germany, next month for horse quarantine prior to the Olympics, as required by the host.

Athletes will also undergo two rounds of COVID-19 screening before entering Japan and receive daily testing for the duration of the Tokyo Games.

Spectators will not be allowed to attend the Games but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has allotted one ticket per one horse owner to attend.

As the first Thai equestrian team to ever qualify for the Olympics, and with the unwavering support of the TEF, we can look forward to seeing these rising stars compete on the world stage for years to come.

Phuket community
Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

We should all congratulate Governor Woonciew and Mr Pracha from the M-DES for developing and promoti...(Read More)

Survival bags to be given to more 35,000 households in Phuket

This small contribution to Phuket households is saying everything about living conditions among Phuk...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Surprised? When you live here permanent for many years you have experienced/learned not to trust the...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Dear CaptainJack69... Thank you - that info was not available at the time the story was posted ye...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

All this confusion is because people can't seem to differentiate between 'register' and ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

It makes me laugh that they've given almost 100,000 doses to Thai's who aren't even regi...(Read More)

Government frets over local jabs rush, PM says no vaccine shortage

In the UK 60% of the population have had their first shot and 40% are fully vaccinated. From day 1 t...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Here you go PN, I've done your job for you. From ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ@LINE ...(Read More)

Phuket foreigners to get leftover Sinovac

Retirees, spouses, tourists, students, et al. are still being ignored. So a wealthy retiree can’t ...(Read More)

Phuket officials continue to ignore AstraZeneca promise

Get on the bus, get off the bus. Typical Phuket clustercluck....(Read More)

 

