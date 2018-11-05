THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai English proficiency drops

NATIONWIDE: Thailand has dropped 11 spots in the proficiency rankings for non-native English speaking countries.

culture
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 November 2018, 09:47AM

Thailand has dropped 11 spots in the proficiency rankings for non-native English speaking countries. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Thailand has dropped 11 spots in the proficiency rankings for non-native English speaking countries. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The kingdom is now ranked 64th among the 88 listed countries and territories in the EF English Proficiency Index 2018. This year’s ranking, conducted by Switzerland-based Education First, a language school operator with branches worldwide, is based on test data from 1.3 million adults who took the EF Standard English Test (EF SET) last year.

In the latest results, Thailand has a score of 48.54, which is classified as low proficiency.

In 2017, Thailand was 53rd (49.7) out of 80 countries and was also categorised in the low proficiency band.

In East Asia, Thailand has the worst English proficiency except for Cambodia and Myanmar.

Thailand is far behind China and Japan, which supposedly have low abilities in English.

Sweden tops the EF English Proficiency Index 2018 with 70.7, bumping last year’s top-scorer, the Netherlands (70.3), into second place. Singapore ranked third with 68.6 followed by Norway (68.3) and Denmark (67.3).

Libya is ranked at the bottom with a score of 39.64 behind Iraq (40.8), Uzbekistan (42.5), Cambodia (42.8) and Afghanistan (43.6).

Among Asian countries, Singapore was top, followed by the Philippines in 14th, Malaysia in 22nd place, India in 28th,, Hong Kong in 30th, South Korea in 31st, Vietnam in 41st, Macau in 44th, China in 47th, Taiwan in 48th and Japan in 49th.

The full report is available at EF.co.th, while a summary of the Thai proficiency is at this link.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

One of the key findings according to the survey is that English proficiency has not improved in Asia despite high levels of investment in the language.

New correlations indicate that societies with higher English proficiency are more egalitarian.

Women also continue to outpace men in English skills worldwide, and this gender gap has been widening since 2016.

Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin said that the development of Thai students’ English skills is crucial and needs serious improvement.

“Each Thai student studies English for at least 12 years at primary and secondary school, but most remain unable to communicate in English. This is the main obstacle to global competition,” he said.

The two main challenges that need to be addressed are Thai teachers’ English skills and their teaching approach, according to Mr Teerakiat.

By focusing on language accuracy and memorisation rather than communication, most Thai students are left unable to converse effectively in English. Many Thai students were also found to have a poor attitude towards English classes.

In 2015, the Ministry of Education and the British Council teamed up to improve the skills of primary and secondary English teachers through the Regional English Training Centres (RETC) project. Approximately 17,000 out of 40,000 of Thailand’s English teachers have been trained and mentored in a more conversational approach since the project began.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Pascale | 08 November 2018 - 14:21:07 

K, it's quite amusing that someone whose comments are frequently plastered with spelling errors feels the need to comment on this subject.

Jud canada | 06 November 2018 - 23:19:51 

This is mainly because non- native or heavy accented teachers are teaching these people. I come from Vancouver Canada and have talked with many people teaching english and I barely understand them. Accents can be difficult for the ears even for native English speakers. Oh and PS Teachers from England.... can be among the most difficult to understand. Not all....but many!

Christy Sweet | 05 November 2018 - 14:45:14 

Even the obnoxious ad strobing at me to stay at a Waldorf Astoria  has broken grammar- "Live Unforgettable"

Kurt | 05 November 2018 - 13:40:54 

Khun Xonax,  Thailand was 53rd in 2017. Now Thailand is 64th. It did not go up, it lowered more. As long the thai education system is not clutching with better performing countries, that long Thailand drift backward. As simple it is. 'Parrot teaching' doesn't prosper a country. As long a thai needs a thai university degree just to become a hotel receptionist, well, need more to say?

Xonax | 05 November 2018 - 11:14:48 

But still Thailand have managed to move from Very Low to Low score the last two years.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ’hurting tourism’
Street vendor rules in Bangkok ‘hurting tourism’
Phuket gears up for ‘Bike Un Ai Rak’
The #MeToo movement makes its effects felt in Thailand
Phuket traffic braces for Loy Krathong
US TV series slammed over monarchy reference
Bike Un Ai Rak - Governor invites all to participate
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Thai activist gets political refugee tag in South Korea
Child boxer 13, dies after fight
NACC stands firm on asset rule

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
ZUMA Restaurant
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Tile-it

 