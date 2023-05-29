Pro Property Partners
Thai duo back in winners’ circle

BADMINTON: Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai claimed their first title of the year at the US$420,000 (B14.6 million) BWF Malaysia Masters 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (May 28).

Badminton
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 May 2023, 09:00AM

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (left) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh pose with their trophies and gold medals after winning the mixed doubles title. Photo: AFP

Sapsiree Taerattanachai (left) and Dechapol Puavaranukroh pose with their trophies and gold medals after winning the mixed doubles title. Photo: AFP

The Thai second seeds fought back from a game down to defeat fourth seeds Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping of China 16-21, 21-13, 21-18 in 91 minutes to capture the World Tour Super 500 title, reports the Bangkok Post.

Dechapol and Sapsiree, who last won a title at the 2022 Japan Open, took home the winners’ cheque of $33,180.

“I would like to congratulate Dechapol and Sapsiree for winning their first title of the year,” said Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul.

“They put on a great performance today as they fought back to beat the Chinese players.

“That showed their dedication and their hunger for success and I’m sure they will be our big hopes at the Asian Games in China later this year and also at the Paris Olympics next year.”

Women’s singles top seed Akane Yamaguchi captured her third title of 2023 after she beat seventh seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-17, 21-7 in just 34 minutes.

The Japanese star had won the Malaysia Open and the German Open earlier this year.

Koreans Baek Ha-Na and Lee So-Hee upset sixth seeds Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan of Malaysia 22-20, 8-21, 21-17 in the women’s doubles final.

HS Prannoy was crowned the men’s singles champion after the Indian beat Weng Hongyang of China 21-19, 13-21, 21-18.

Kang Min-Hyuk and Seo Seung-Jae of South Korea won the men’s doubles title after beating Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia.

Thailand will host the $420,000 Toyota Gazoo Racing Thailand Open 2023 between May 30-June 4 at Indoor Stadium, Hua Mark.

The World Tour Super 500 event will feature the likes of Ratchanok Intanon, Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Pornpawee Chochuwong, Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Dechapol and Sapsiree and many of the world’s top players.

Tickets can be purchased at Thai Ticket Major outlets. The prices range from 800, 400, 200 and 100 baht.

