Thai dream turns sour in Philippines as Kingdom look set to finish 3rd overall in medals table

SEA GAMES: Going into the final day, Thailand have failed to cross the 100-gold mark at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines and also allowed Vietnam to overtake them in the overall medal race.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 December 2019, 08:50AM

A Thai player spikes the ball against Vietnam in the men's sepak takraw regu event yesterday (Dec 10). Photo: Bangkok Post.

At press time last night (Dec 10), Thailand had 91 gold medals and will be the third best nation overall when the biennial event ends today.

With only beach handball and the closing ceremony taking place today, the Philippines are all set to run away with the overall crown with 148 titles.

Vietnam currently lie second with 95 golds.

Thailand initially aimed to take home 121 gold medals and win back the overall title.

They lowered their target to 100 a few days ago after they missed several gold medals they had aimed to win.

In yesterday's action, Thailand continued their dominance in the men's sepak takraw regu event.

Pornchai Kaokaew, Pattarapong Yupadee, Sittipong Khamchan and Kritsanapong Nontakote helped Thailand beat Vietnam and win the gold medal following a round-robin contest.

In athletics, Areerat Intadis won the women's shot put with an effort of 15.80m.

Eki Febri Ekawati of Indonesia was second (15.08) and Athima Saowaphaiboon (13.36) of Thailand came in third.

In cycling, Komet Sukprasert won the men's BMX race event for his second gold medal.

The 19-year-old from Suphan Buri also bagged the BMX time trial title a day earlier.

In all, the Cycling Association of Thailand took home six gold medals and were crowned overall champions in the sport.

In extreme sports, Pakphum Poosa-art claimed the gold medal in the men's BMX freestyle flatland.

He received 94.50 points to comfortably beat compatriot Chutchalerm Chaiwirotwit, who scored 89.25 points.

In shooting, Savate Sresthaporn was champion in the men's trap (shotgun) after scoring 44 points in the final.

The Philippines' Carlos Carag finished second with 41 points.

In jujitsu, Natdanai Netthip secured gold in the men's 94kg division.

In snooker, Kritsanut Lertsattayathorn defeated Malaysia's Moh Keen Hoo 4-2 in the men's singles final.

In women's basketball, the hosts beat Thailand 91-71 in their final round-robin match to claim the gold medal with the Thai women taking silver.

Hosts' best record

The Philippines have recorded their best-ever overall medal haul in the history of the SEA Games.

At press time last night, they had 148 gold, 116 silver and 118 bronze medals for a total of 382.

They surpassed their own numbers from the previous time they hosted the Games in 2005 when they won a total of 290 medals - 112 gold, 85 silver and 93 bronze.

On the final night of athletics at the new, 20,000-seat stadium in New Clark City, Vietnam won golds in both the men's and women's 4x400m relays, while Nguyen Thi Huyen took the women's 400m hurdles title.

Filipino decathlete Aries Toledo finished top after a gruelling schedule of 10 disciplines to claim gold for the home nation and compatriot Eric Cray won the men's 400m hurdles.

"We are very happy with our athletes as they make us proud. They really are the forefront of this campaign. We are proud of them," said Stephen Fernandez, the Philippines' deputy chef de mission.

Meanwhile, the 2019 SEA Games have brought several interesting and important stories to the forefront, reported foxsportsasia.com.

The story of Roger Casugay, or rather his actions, particularly captured the interest of the region, after the surfer saved a fellow competitor from drowning.

According to ABS-CBN News, Casugay will be bestowed with the Order of Lapu-Lapu distinction.

The order was created by Philippine President Rodrigo Duerte, to be given to government workers and private citizens for supporting his advocacies.

Casugay became a hero in Southeast Asia on Dec 6 when he gave up a gold medal position to save a fellow competitor from drowning.

His actions received widespread praise across the region and he was later commended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.