Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

BANGKOK: Dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus during the height of intense anti-government protests, according to an international digital rights group report.

technologypolitics
By AFP

Monday 18 July 2022, 02:41PM

Among those targeted by Pegasus was activist and monarchy critic Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul. Photo: Jack Taylor / AFP

Among those targeted by Pegasus was activist and monarchy critic Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul. Photo: Jack Taylor / AFP

Massive demonstrations engulfed Thailand’s capital Bangkok two years ago as thousands called for greater civil freedoms, as well as a loosening of the strict lese-majeste laws that prevent any criticism of the monarchy.

The report by Canadian cybersecurity watchdog Citizen Lab in partnership with Thai groups iLaw and DigitalReach, identified some 30 activists, academics, lawyers and NGO workers - mostly connected to civil rights organisations - whose mobile devices were affected.

“The infections occurred from October 2020 to November 2021, coinciding with a period of widespread pro-democracy protests, and predominantly targeted key figures in the pro-democracy movement,” the report stated.

Pegasus software, created by Israeli firm NSO Group, can extract data and activate cameras or microphones once it has successfully infiltrated a mobile device.

The report stops short of saying definitively who was behind the use of the spyware, though it notes that NSO Group says they only sell the technology to governments.

In its own executive summary of the findings the Thai NGO iLaw said: “It can be circumstantially concluded that the use of Pegasus against dissidents would be of significant benefit to the Thai government.”

Among those targeted, Citizen Lab said, were the lese majeste lawyer Arnon Nampa, protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Panusaya is currently on bail and facing 10 royal defamation charges, while Jatupat was denied bail earlier this year after also being charged with insulting the monarchy.

Those affected were tipped off in November 2021 when Apple sent out a notification informing them their devices had been targeted by state-backed attacks.

Amnesty International, following an independent investigation, condemned the hacking.

“These new revelations are a shocking example of just how low authorities might stoop to control peaceful dissent,” said technologist Etienne Maynier.

“It is worth remembering that this is only what has been found so far, and the scale of surveillance attempts could be bigger and more damaging.”

It is the latest such case of the Israeli software being used to surveil dissidents.

The NSO Group is currently being sued in the US by Apple, which alleges the firm’s spyware was used to infiltrate a number of iPhones worldwide.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kakka2 | 18 July 2022 - 16:30:35 

why they simply dont they ask Andrew Mc Gregor marshal how it does stay protected and surely he might have healthy advises for them LOL

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist boost for Phuket? FDA pushes for cannabis sections, Dolphin succumbs || July 18
Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief
Phuket small hotel operators are getting assistance, report officials
Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident
Asia Pacific 1H 2022 hotel investment totals US$6.8bn, up 33% year-on-year
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew
Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong
Zelensky sacks 2 top Ukraine officials as EU mulls Russia sanctions
Department ramps up piracy inspections as tourists return
Phuket marks 20 new COVID cases, two deaths
Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan
FDA warns against ordering Molnupiravir online
New York to make ‘Little Thailand’ official
Phuket marks 14 new COVID cases, no deaths
Family and colleagues praise drowned doctor

 

Phuket community
Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

Now we have 2 collapsed walls. This one and the one at Kata Hill, Patak Road (Almost 2 years now wai...(Read More)

Prepare for tsunami evacuation drill, says Phuket disaster chief

Why not prepare/repositioning immidiately NOW 2 Thai Tsunami buoys? It all starts there. Drill show ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

For sure Koh Phangan at least a few days during each 28 days full moon cicle ignores the so much by ...(Read More)

Thai democracy activists targeted by Pegasus spyware, says report

why they simply dont they ask Andrew Mc Gregor marshal how it does stay protected and surely he migh...(Read More)

Truck carrying crashed Black Hawk involved in road accident

oh elicopter crash? that why the burmese fighter jet could come in without worry..LOL.. great to kno...(Read More)

Roadside retaining wall collapses in Koh Kaew

must have been build from professional company and i'm sure the bidding of this job was done ver...(Read More)

Brit tourist on Phuket honeymoon among surf drownings

please change red and yellow flags for red and green or red and blue.. this is just ridiculous ...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

if your breakfast Covid _must_ be brought fresh from India.. then... perfetto...(Read More)

Wounded dolphin dies after rescue at Patong

Found at south end Patong beach, near bridge? Poor dolphin, at outlet of pure untreated contaminated...(Read More)

Full Moon Party draws 20,000 to Koh Phangan

Yes look for a leap in Covid cases in 10 days and just where O where does all the excrement go? ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
Fastship Phuket
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 