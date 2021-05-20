The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

THAI creditors approve debt restructuring plan

THAI creditors approve debt restructuring plan

THAILAND: Thai Airways International’s (THAI) creditors yesterday (May 19) formally approved the airline’s debt rehabilitation plan which emphasises the state’s role in helping the struggling flag carrier access fresh cash injections.

CoronavirusCOVID-19transport
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 May 2021, 01:18PM

Thai Airways aircraft remain grounded at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

Thai Airways aircraft remain grounded at Suvarnabhumi airport in Samut Prakan province. Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

The creditors approved the plan in a vote which had been postponed from last week to allow them to study some last-minute tweaks to the plan.

Twenty-eight out of the 36 groups, representing 13,000 creditors which hold some B116 billion of THAI’s debts, casted votes in favour of the plan, after chapters 4, 13 and 15 of the plan were amended.

Chapter 4 of the plan says THAI requires consistent state support and should be allowed to operate its aviation and related businesses with the same privileges accorded to it before it ceased to become a state-owned enterprise and entered the debt rehabilitation process.

The creditors amended clauses relating to the company’s financial management, which they deemed necessary to facilitate the repayment of outstanding obligations and procurement of fresh loans to maintain the airline’s cash balances.

Bangkok Bank, which was listed as creditor No.6414, obtained changes to Chapter 13 of the plan, to appoint former energy minister, Siri Jirapongpan, and former director-general of the Department of Legal Execution, Kraisorn Baramee-auychai, as the airline’s rehabilitation administrators.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

Meanwhile, the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives of Thailand Limited put forth a five-point amendment to Chapter 15, which was approved in the meeting yesterday.

The points include specific groups of creditors being granted debt-to-capital conversion rights, capital decrease and recapitalisation, formulation of asset management and appointment of three additional rehab plan administrators, namely THAI’s acting president Chansin Treenuchagron, the airline’s independent director Piyasvasti Amranand, and deputy finance permanent secretary Pornchai Teerawej.

The plan also calls for the state to help the airline secure B50bn in fresh funding.

Following the announcement, however, the State Enterprise Policy Office insisted that the government is under no obligation to come to the airline’s rescue.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

1.5m more doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive
Bail denied for drunken police officer who shot noodle vendor on Bangla
‘Parole or reduced sentences’ considered for prisoners
Phuket marks zero new daily infections
TAT focuses on Phuket’s good safety
S33 workers get jab first
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass vaccination resumes as all foreigners get the green light! || May 19
Electricity outage to affect Rassada
Kratom suspects caught after 20km police chase
Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses
Flight passengers to Phuket without documents to be refused boarding
Phuket mass vaccination resumes with goal to inject 14,000 people per day
New B700bn loan approved to save virus-hit economy
Two Thai workers killed in Israel rocket attack
Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks zero new daily infections

@maverick Reg.K's comment I agree with you. A typical comment by the grumpy old man to rea...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

You miss the point - many infected with Covid do have a fever, this would be detected if they ventur...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

Actually horse riding is very dangerous. The fact remains, driving in Thailand in unnecessarily so b...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

A cursory temperature check at 7-11 is not a test when many, maybe even most people with Covid ar...(Read More)

Vaccination registration opens for foreigners in all Phuket businesses

Nasa12@ can you support that statement with facts, only 2 Scandinavian countries have banned it, res...(Read More)

Phuket marks zero new daily infections

@christysweet yip, let’s close the roads whilst we are at it, far too many deaths , let’s go bac...(Read More)

Bail denied for drunken police officer who shot noodle vendor on Bangla

His parents can't find his guns?! LOL. That doesn't sound made up at all right? Soooo glad t...(Read More)

Bail denied for drunken police officer who shot noodle vendor on Bangla

'Please release me so I can get access to firearms'- classic. Draw a map or take hime there ...(Read More)

TAT focuses on Phuket’s good safety

Central Floresta, whose target market has always been wealthy foreigners, in a place refusing to vac...(Read More)

TAT focuses on Phuket’s good safety

No. As long as Central allows shoppers from outside it cannot claim 'herd immunity'. At leas...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Art-Tec Design
Property in Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 