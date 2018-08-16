THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai court sentences Malaysian ’Iceman’ to death

BANGKOK: A Malaysian drug dealer dubbed the ‘Iceman’ was sentenced to death today (Aug 16) after he was convicted of running a narcotics network that funnelled huge profits into legitimate businesses.

crimedeathdrugstransport
By AFP

Thursday 16 August 2018, 05:41PM

Tun Hung Seong, dubbed the ‘Iceman’, was sentenced to death today by a Thai court. Photo: AFP

Tun Hung Seong, dubbed the ‘Iceman’, was sentenced to death today by a Thai court. Photo: AFP

Tun Hung Seong was arrested in April last year after a tip-off that he had hired a man to smuggle nearly 300 kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) through the violence-scarred south.

Investigators believe he acted as a gatekeeper to the Malaysian drug market just over the border and laundered money through karaoke bars, hotels and restaurants.

The Bangkok court convicted Tun, 65, on drug trafficking charges alongside two Thai women and a Taiwanese man.

All four were sentenced to death, although the sentences of the Taiwanese man and one of the Thai women were reduced to life imprisonment due to their “useful” confessions.

Situated along the drug-running routes of the “Golden Triangle”, Thailand provides overland routes for the smuggling of ya ice from factories in lawless parts of neighbouring Myanmar and Laos, in a trade estimated to be worth $40 billion (B1.334 trillion) a year.

Drug seizures across the region have shot up to record levels in recent months.

Malaysian authorities in May said they seized a record 1.2 tons of ya ice from Myanmar hidden in tea packets, believed to be the largest ever in the country in terms of value and weight.

Thailand torched more than six tons of narcotics in June, most of it ya ice.

From October to July this year, some 1,705 drug cases were reported in the kingdom, compared to 453 in the same period the year before.

Suspects convicted of serious drug offences face harsh sentences in Thailand in one of its many overcrowded prisons.

The country carried out its first execution since 2009 in June, after previously sending signals it would abolish the practice.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Drugs worth B13bn to get torched
3rd Army boss regrets quick tongue
Truck found abandoned with 1.4 tons ‘ya bah’
More promises after latest deadly crash
PM tightens bus inspections after crash horror
90,000 police in holiday drink-driving, drugs blitz
Man allegedly kills woman and her daughter after bid to have sex fails
Defendants plead not guilty to murdering karaoke bar girl
Suspects in dismemberment case indicted
More charges expected on karaoke girl’s murder
Nine nations join probe into ‘darknet’ site
Trio admits to bar girl murder
Myanmar hands over karaoke girl murder suspects to Thai authorities
Cops say three men helping women flee
Myanmar joins bar girl murder probe

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Dream Beach Club
HeadStart International School Phuket

 