PHUKET: A Thai man and a Thai woman escaped with only minor injuries after the car they were travelling in slid out of control on a hill in Rawai earlier today (Jan 17), and rolled roof-over-floor into a vacant plot and wiping out a spirit house along the way.

Wednesday 17 January 2018, 05:49PM

Lt Chanat Hongsuttichaikul of Chalong Police was notified of the accident, across the road from the expat-popular Islander Sports Bar & Restaurant, at 10:30am.

Arroving at the scene, police and rescue workers found a heavily damaged white Honda Jazz on its side among grass beside the road.

Parts of a spirit house, which many Thais believe provide some form of protection for people on the land, were found scattered across the ground.

The driver, Winyu Samart, 30, had suffered minor injuries and his passenger Nattaorn Runhan, 25, suffered an injury to her right leg.

Both were taken to Dibuk Hospital.

Mr Winyu told a rescue worker at the scene, “I was driving from Rawai Municipality toward Nai Harn Beach when I lost control of the car on the curve while coming down the hill.

“I panicked and hit the brakes, and the car slid out of control and hit a spirit house by the side of the road.”

Police have yet to confirm whether Mr Winyu will face any charges for the accident.