British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response

Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response

BANGKOK: A group of Thai coconut milk producers has urged the government to act fast and hire a lobbyist to move against Peta (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after the animal rights group made fresh accusations concerning domestic farmers’ treatment of monkeys.

animalswildlife
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 14 June 2023, 07:11AM

A monkey is trained to pick coconuts in Surat Thani province. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / file

A monkey is trained to pick coconuts in Surat Thani province. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / file

Peta tweeted on its account yesterday (June 13): “Reminder that if you see ‘Thai’ or ‘Thailand’ on a can of coconut milk, leave it on the shelf. The Thai coconut industry kidnaps countless monkeys as babies & later forces them to pick coconuts.”

The Bangkok Post reports a source from the Thai food industry as saying the reputation of Thai coconut milk had been damaged ever since the campaign was launched in July 2020 and repeated last November and has now resurfaced on social media.

He said Thai coconut milk had been banned from the shelves of many department stores and supermarkets in some major countries, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. HelloFresh, a Germany-based meal kit provider, banned all coconut milk exports from the country in March this year.

This caused huge damage to the Thai coconut milk industry and saw the country lose some of its 80% global market share, the source said.

Despite several attempts by the government, ambassadors and manufacturers to deny the use of monkeys to harvest coconuts, sales of Thai products have remained in the doldrums.

An effort to emphasise the use of machines to collect coconuts, as well as the launch of the “Monkey Free Plus” certification, has not been successful in restoring lost profits across the sector, the source said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

JohnC | 14 June 2023 - 08:30:36 

What a bunch of hypocrites! All those countries that complain have done much worse, especially the Great Satan, and still continue to do so. Personally I'd rather see monkeys doing it than machines because they do a better job of it.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps
Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range
NATO chief hopes Ukraine offensive will force Russia to negotiate
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boat Ave. shooting suspect charged, ‘Wild Wolf’ walks from Pattaya to Phuket for charity || June 13
Boat Avenue shooting suspect charged with attempted murder
Baby turtles hatch on Koh Tachai
TCEB aids Phuket expo
Belarusian man found hanged from tree in Karon
Pita inches closer to PM post
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Investigators: Phuket shooting was over ‘business interests’; Laguna Phuket Marathon || June 12
King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit
North Korea’s Kim offers ‘full support’ to Putin on Russia Day
Phuket students acquire critical fire safety skills in real fire drill
Operator of Thailand’s leading crypto exchange records 48pc revenue drop
Found in Phuket, Portugese man-o-war not yet confirmed on Phi Phi

 

Phuket community
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response

What a bunch of hypocrites! All those countries that complain have done much worse, especially the G...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

Awful documentary on how plastic ends up in Indonesian fires making tofu and the chemicals are p...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

Hate to be pessimistic, but knowing how things are here and throughout ASEAN countries, this has dim...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

@Timothy, and think they should have swung by "The Kings Beach" at Surin to pay tribute an...(Read More)

Pita inches closer to PM post

the yellow mob now starting again...for 500thb a day they could do anything really.. 100 oldies maki...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

Kurt yeah and a change of colour also would be more adeguate to have some contrast......(Read More)

TCEB aids Phuket expo

Says the expert for "brabbeling" ! 555...(Read More)

TCEB aids Phuket expo

Mr Pattanachai and friends just brabbeling. Of course the delay/silent sabotage by present Thai gov...(Read More)

Plastic pollution: Treaty talks get into the nitty-gritty

No comment from Pascal himself on global plastic pollution. About richer countries exporting plastic...(Read More)

King and Queen of Thailand honour Phuket with Royal Visit

Great.Now our beloved Mr.Kurt shows his incredible talent for fashion design too.555...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
BahtSold
The Pavilions Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Open Kitchen Laguna

 