Thai cities top mid-year healthcare index

BANGKOK: Several cities in Thailand are among those gaining the highest healthcare scores, according to a global cost of living database, as the Thai government hopes to turn the country into a regional medical hub.

healthtourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 15 July 2022, 09:45AM

Wat Phra That Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai always attracts millions of visitors each year. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Chiang Mai, Bangkok, and Pattaya have gained the top spots on Numbeo’s Health Care Index 2022 Mid-Year, with Chiang Mai holding the top position, followed by Bangkok at the third and Pattaya at fourth.

These rankings were based on a survey of website visitors on the overall quality of the healthcare system, reports NNT.

Chiang Mai tops other cities thanks to its popularity among foreign nationals, due to the lower cost of living, convenience, local culture, and high-quality public health system at an affordable price.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha thanked all sectors and healthcare workers who have made the country well known around the world for its good health system.

He highlighted the government’s objective to upgrade the country’s medical industry towards becoming a major medical hub.

The government hopes this development will help create more jobs, create connectivity between businesses, and help the country achieve its post-pandemic recovery goals.

