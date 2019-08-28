Kata Rocks
Thai-Chinese Property, Aplan Properties to launch Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach

PHUKET: Thai-Chinese Property Holdings has joined with Aplan Properties to launch the upscale property Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach, scheduled to open in 2023.

tourismconstructioneconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 August 2019, 10:14AM

The 222-key resort, with 110 units available for freehold ownership, is scheduled to open in 2023.

Thomas Darby, Property Manager of Aplan Properties, announced the signing with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings in the development of Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach, in a statement issued yesterday (Aug 27).

The resort will be operated to cater to the upscale market segment. The units will be entered into a mandatory rental program with the sale and marketing of the individual units to be managed by DMRD Asia, while the operations of the property will be managed by the Radisson Hotel Group, said the announcement.

Currently, the project is undergoing an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), and the construction is scheduled to commenced in the first quarter of 2020 and complete within 2023.

The Sales gallery will be open to the public in December this year.

“Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is a project that we are extremely proud of, which will certainly draw attention from both investors and tourists, thanks to its innovative designs and fully-equipped facilities. Our collaboration with the Radisson Hotel Group as the operator will enable us in elevating the level of upscale hospitality in Phuket, while also providing a phenomenal travel experience to international visitors,” said Mr Darby.

Located on over four rai (8,000 square meters) and with a total usable area of 14,000sqm, the project consists of eight low-rise buildings, featuring 222 contemporary rooms and suites (110 units for ownership), offering freehold ownership to foreigners. It is licensed as a Commercial Condominium.

The units will range from Deluxe Sea View Studio (41sqm) and Premiere Pool Access Suite with direct pool access (47sqm) to the Grand Sea View Suite with Private Pool units, which are as large as 132sqm. Every unit will have sea views.

The resort itself will come fully equipped with facilities, activities, and services, including 24/7 dining options, restaurants and bars, fitness, spa, traditional sauna and steam room, rooftop swimming pool and lounge, and state of the art meeting rooms for small and big gatherings.

“We are confident that Phuket still owns great potential as a travel destination because of its exceptional beaches, attractions, arts and cultures, and local charms. Being a Chinese organisation ourselves, we are more than confident that our collaboration with professional business alliances as Aplan and Radisson Hotel Group will surely attract Chinese and Southeast Asia investors and visitors,” said Dr William Lau from Thai-Chinese Property Holdings.

“More than being an upscale project, having a well-reputed developer and superb location, investors are now seeking projects that fit various lifestyles to ensure significant yield. Real estate projects these days, therefore, need to be adaptive and answer to various demands of consumers. Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach manages to bring all of these essential components together, plus its rare and strategic location right on the beach,” said Marciano Birjmohun, Managing Director of DMRD Asia.

Above all, Radisson is a world-renowned brand. It is well received globally, specifically in India and China, both of which are our main targets in terms of investment and tourism, while Thai investors are also one of our potential markets,” he added.

Starting price for the units is estimated at B7.2 million with freehold ownership and upscale operations. Investors are guaranteed a 6% yield in the first three years. From the fourth year onwards, a revenue sharing model will be designed for buyers, projecting a 5% net yield annually.

“With our experience and expertise in the buoyant economy and its position at the heart of Southeast Asia, Thailand is one of the world’s most dynamic countries. Radisson, our international upscale brand, is a perfect fit for many of Thailand’s fast-growing destinations, including Phuket,” said Andre de Jong, Vice President, Operations, South East Asia and Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

“We look forward to introducing local and international travelers to a new era of hospitality in this beach side destination.” he noted.

QSI International School Phuket

FACT SHEET

Radisson Phuket Mai Khao

Total Keys 222 (110 available for freehold ownership)

Type: Hotel and residence

Room types:

  • Type A Deluxe Sea View Studio – 41sqm – Total 30 keys
  • Type B Premier Sea View Suite – 47sqm – Total 56 keys
  • Type C Premier Pool Access Suite – 47sqm – Total 8 keys
  • Type D Deluxe Sea View Studio with Private Pool – 56sqm – Total 10 keys
  • Type E Premier Sea View Suite with Private Pool – 61sqm – Total 4 keys
  • Type F Grand Sea View Suite with Private Pool – 132sqm – Total 2 keys

Starting price: B7.2 million

Total Land Area = 4 Rai 3 Ngan 68 sq wah = 7,872sqm

Total GFA (Gross Floor Area) – 14,000sqm

Total buildings = 8 (Each building contains 4 stories, except building 5, which will have 3 stories)

Ownership: Foreign Freehold available. Condominium status with Hotel Licence (Commercial Condominium)

Architect: Studio 906

Investor: Thai-Chinese Property Holdings

International Project Marketing: DMRD Asia

Hotel Operations: Radisson Hotel Group

