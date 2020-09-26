Kata Rocks
Thai Chamber of Commerce seeks visa amnesty for tourists

BANGKOK: The Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) has urged the government to extend the visa amnesty for 400,000 tourists here, while operators in Chiang Mai said more than 10,000 international tourists are helping to generate revenue in the province while borders remain closed.

COVID-19tourism
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 26 September 2020, 09:05AM

The Thai Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to extend the visa amnesty for 400,000 tourists in the country. Photo: Bangkok Post

TCC chairman Kalin Sarasin said the chamber has repeatedly demanded that the Immigration Bureau consider automatically extending the deadline for foreigners in Thailand for 90 days after the amnesty expires today, but the proposal was neglected, Bangkok Post reports.

"The TCC has raised this issue on three occasions, including at a meeting with the prime minister and the Interior Ministry recently," Mr Kalin said. "We were told that this agenda was in the process, but there’s been no progress so far as the deadline approaches."

He said the deadline will bring chaos to those residing in Thailand now, as commercial flights are not fully allowed in the country.

Instead of blacklisting those foreigners, the government should accommodate them with a more flexible period, particularly when the country cannot reopen for inbound tourists, Mr Kalin said.

He contrasted the reaction from the government regarding the visa amnesty with the effort to promote Thai tourism to foreigners temporarily living here as a means to generate domestic revenue.

"The uncompromising stance towards visa extension scares tourists away despite the fact that they help drive the local economy in these tough times," Mr Kalin said.

Anantorn Hochindarat, president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai, said local operators have received revenue from international tourists who remained in Thailand during the past six months.

Some 70% were from China, while others were from Japan and Europe.

Mr Anantorn said some were forced to stay because of technical problems, while others stayed voluntarily because of their confidence in Thailand’s health and safety standards.

The revenue from this group benefits hotels, rented homes and condominiums, as the tourists need long-term accommodation.

"Our inbound revenue was zero from March, but some of us can manage to have recurring revenue from those foreigners," Mr Anantorn said. "Although not as much as normal tourists, it can help us a lot when facing difficult times."

Little Tommy Tucker | 26 September 2020 - 10:20:04 

I regularly visit a small 'western orientated' restaurant in Chalong. It typically has 4/5 customers a day, virtually all westerner. Nowhere near enough money coming in to cover costs. I have noticed, over the last few weeks, those bleak numbers dropping. Yesterday, at 5 pm, I was the only customer all day. In essense, Thai authorities couldn't give a Monkey's arse about struggling...

Kurt | 26 September 2020 - 09:49:29 

Well, it seems there is at least 1 Thai Office were the lights are on, and the brains are working. ...'Proposal neglected, Agenda was in process, but so far no progress'....    Poor Thai people who would welcome the stay of any present foreigners, spending money, helping Thai people to survive.

Svcoquette | 26 September 2020 - 09:32:49 

Extend all VISA s until at least 31 Dec as Malaysia has done. Stop hassling us and the people working at the immigration offices who are trying to keep their cool.

 

