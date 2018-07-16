FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai cave rescue divers given diplomatic immunity: report

CHIANG RAI: Two Australian divers who helped extract the young football team trapped in Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai obtained diplomatic immunity before the rescue in case it failed, national broadcaster ABC reported today (July 16).

accidentshealthmarine
Agency: AFP

Monday 16 July 2018, 12:36PM

Foreign dive specialists and Thai Navy SEALs seen here seen here during the ‘Wild Boar’ rescue mission. Photo: AFP

Foreign dive specialists and Thai Navy SEALs seen here seen here during the ‘Wild Boar’ rescue mission. Photo: AFP

The ‘Wild Boars’ team were stuck in the cave in the cave in northern Thailand for 18 days before Thai Navy SEALs and international cave diving experts successfully removed them in a highly risky, three-day-long operation.

Anaesthetist Richard Harris and his diving partner Craig Challen, both cave diving specialists, played key roles in the rescue.

Their participation came after negotiations between Australian and Thai authorities accorded them diplomatic immunity to protect them from possible prosecution if anything went awry during the treacherous mission, ABC reported, citing an official source.

Australia’s foreign affairs department declined to confirm or deny the report, referring questions about the planning and implementation of the rescue to Thai officials.

The mission was “absolutely life and death” and the cave diving specialists were uncertain if they would be able to successfully save all 12 boys and their coach, Challen told local media after returning home.

“It wasn’t dangerous for us, but I can’t emphasise enough how dangerous it was for the kids,” he told Perth’s Sunday Times.

The children were sedated to the point that “they didn’t know what was going on” to prevent them from panicking as they were led by the divers along the tight corridors, Challen added.

“They had drugs. We could not have panicking kids in there, they would have killed themselves and possibly killed the rescuer as well.”

The divers said they trained above ground with local children at a nearby pool, before practising with the trapped boys by getting them used to donning wetsuits, buoyancy jackets and full-face masks.

Navigating through one narrow section of the tunnel in pitch darkness was particularly challenging, British diver Jason Mallinson told the ABC.

“The only time you find out about (the section) is when your head bangs against the wall,” he said, describing his efforts to squeeze one boy he was rescuing through each obstacle.

“I was confident of getting the kid out. I wasn’t 100% confident of getting him out alive.

“Because if we bashed him against a rock too hard and it dislodged that mask and flooded his mask, he was a goner... We didn’t have a backup device for them. It was that mask or nothing.”

Doctors say the boys, who are recovering in hospital after their extraction last week, are in good health.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Good news’ expected in Thai cave rescue mission
‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Rising water obstructs cave search of trapped students, coach
French expat, 78, found safe in Phuket after dinghy gets lost in storm
Lifeguards warn of Portuguese man-o-war at Phuket beaches
Shark bites confirmed for Norwegian in Hua Hin
‘Shark attack’ off Hua Hin beach prompts investigation
Safety the priority not money, says commander of Tourist Police
Injured tourist from speedboat explosion transferred to Phuket hospital
Korean tourist, 72, saved from drowning off Phuket
Phuket police investigate speedboat explosion that left two crew members injured
Micro-chipped wristbands for boat passengers, pier safety increased ready for Phuket high season
Two Chinese tourists saved from drowning at Patong Beach
Lifesaving Phuket surfer speaks out
Chinese tourist, 18, resuscitated at Koh Poda east of Phuket

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

And it also looks like all the bright orange "life vests" are the same toy flotation aids ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"The government's efforts to overhaul safety measures across all forms of transport".....(Read More)

Call to expedite Prawit probe

Of course the dealers have the right to refuse to disclose the ownership information, it's priva...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Chinese tourists often spend 20,000 baht per person" the real problem economically is tha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The deadly face of shame

GR8 article as it simply says it as it is, something a few posters on here should wake up to! This l...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

"Mr Kongkiat said the Phoenix disaster would affect Chinese tourists for the next three months ...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Red in BKK-Post that some thai authorities now said that the disaster vessels were sub standard. How...(Read More)

Last body from Phuket tour boat disaster recovered, brought ashore

Huge respect to all those involved in the rescue and recovery operation, must be horrendous for ever...(Read More)

Phuket tour boat disaster: Wave of cancellations spurs damage-control offensive

Mandatory pics to ID your corpse is really not thought out well, IMO....(Read More)

Phuket marine safety goes on show, efforts to recover last Phoenix disaster body continue

Sorry, too little too late. Everyone can see this is just “show” again for a few minutes then ba...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Dot Property Thailand Awards
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
JW Marriott Phuket
Lofty Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
Tile-it
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 