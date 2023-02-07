Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual

Thai cadets break world record with mass martial arts ritual

MUAY THAI: Thousands of Thai army cadets, university students and a handful of volunteers performed a record-breaking Muay Thai “wai khru” ceremony yesterday (Feb 6), all under the watchful eyes of six massive statues of former kings.

Muay-Thai
By AFP

Tuesday 7 February 2023, 09:43AM

Thousands of Muay Thai fighters perform the traditional Wai Kru ceremony during a festival in Rajabhakti Park, Thailand, yesterday (Feb 6). Photo: AFP

Thousands of Muay Thai fighters perform the traditional Wai Kru ceremony during a festival in Rajabhakti Park, Thailand, yesterday (Feb 6). Photo: AFP

The sunset gathering in Hua Hin, part of a Muay Thai Festival in the seaside resort town, broke the previous Guinness World Record of 250 by having 3,660 participants simultaneously performing the traditional pre-match dance of respect for their coach.

The sun had baked the sheets of concrete hot as the barefoot performers - organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Royal Thai Army, and the culture and sport ministries - filed onto the parade ground at Rajabhakti Park in front of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-Cha.

Dressed in red uniforms with white Mongkhon headbands, as well as white Muay Kard Chuek ropes - the hemp wrappings fighters wore before gloves - the phalanx of men moved in near perfect unison to the directions of famed Muay Thai fighter Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek.

“Congratulations, you’re officially amazing,” said the official Guinness adjudicator, confirming the record had been broken.

“I feel really proud,” said 27-year-old performer Phukrit Purimchaithanat, adding he and his fellow-cadets were glad they had pulled it off after months of preparations.

A mix of bemused locals and tourists passing through the popular resort watched the spectacle from a few rickety metal bleachers, gathering around the sides of the fenced area as a loudspeaker blared.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“It’s stunning, it’s crazy, also in front of the kings and everything,” said Hua Hin resident Siena Cruz, 32, as she enjoyed the show with friends.

“The visual is something connected to the tradition,” she said, noting how integral the pre-match ritual was to the sport.

“To be part of another bit of history for Thailand, it’s bragging rights,” she said of the Guinness record.

“I like to watch, but boxing is scary,” said June Rubyung, who had taken her grandson to watch the performance.

The 50-year-old Hua Hin local, who lives close to the army grounds where they performed, said she knew the army cadets had been practising for a month.

“I think they’re good,” she said, “they do it the correct way.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City charged by Premier League for alleged rule breaches
Away day joy as Six Nations gets underway
Doubles glory for Aimsaard sisters
Guardiola rues missed opportunity as Kane dents Man City’s title bid
Rest of the World the pride of Kamala Bowls Club
Arsenal title bid rocked by Everton, dismal Liverpool crash again
Blue Tree Phuket launches triathlon series for youngsters
Rugby scandals pave way for 2023 Six Nations
BISP Sea Eagles continue to make waves in the pool
Fernandez set for Chelsea debut, Arsenal renew title charge
Old guard come out on top in Patong derby
Prayut calls for an end to sparring in Muay Thai spat
Newcastle sink Saints to end 47-year League Cup final wait
Struggling Everton appoint Dyche as new manager
IOC’s move to reintegrate Russia into Olympics meets opposition

 

Phuket community
Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

The Chief apologists Poolie and Dekas chimed in like true champs. The biggest deal right now is abou...(Read More)

Over 100 cops to be charged over illegal visas

From 2020 to 2022?...was that 2020 BC? I know people that have been doing dodgy visas for 15 years. ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

No @Kurt. You didn't read that at all. You read that 110 IO staff have been allegedly complicit ...(Read More)

Chinese tourist slashed by Phuket tour shop owner

A simple solution would ha been to have given the tourists phone number to the driver, thus relievin...(Read More)

‘Sudden braking’ blamed for Azur Air incident

Ah, here's our two aviation experts to offer their opinion, nay, INSIST that they know the circu...(Read More)

Chinese tour group flights arrive in Phuket

Welcome to Phuket friends. Try to avoid the older western expats. They are the ones with a permanent...(Read More)

‘Engine surge’ likely cause of Azur Air incident

Were the passengers well taken care off? Are they by now all returned to Russia? Wonder how long it ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption ranking improves

Yet we see 'Negligent Nate who cocked up the Red Bull prosecution applying for a position on the...(Read More)

Tour agency fined B500k, suspended 6 months

A shame they don't apply the same sanctions to taxi drivers who 'tarnish the reputation of T...(Read More)

Navy defends efforts to find missing fishing crew

Seems that this 3 men runned small vessel not has a Automatic Identification System (AIS) or GMDSS ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket 2023
Blue Tree Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Fashion TV
The Pavilions Phuket

 