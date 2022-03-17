Thai blood slave saved from death

SA KAEO: Eight Thai people were rescued after being lured into illegal work in Cambodia, including a woman whose blood was withdrawn before she was due to be killed for organs.

Chinesedeathpolice

By MCOT Online

Thursday 17 March 2022, 01:02PM

The eight Thais after being rescused by police. Photo: MCOT online

A delegation of assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn went to the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district on Mar 9 to receive one man and seven women from Cambodian immigration police. The eight Thais were victims of a Chinese human-trafficking gang, reports MCOT online.

They had previously been lured into working for the gang’s call scam but later managed to seek help from the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh. Finally they were rescued from a building in Sihanoukville city.

Among the victims was a 25-year-old woman from Bangkok. She was assaulted and knocked unconscious with electric shocks. During her subsequent detention, three bags of her blood were withdrawn from her arm. Fortunately, officials of the Thai embassy and Cambodia rescued her from death.

Investigation revealed that the Chinese gang wanted to sell her organs. It planned to kill her with blood withdrawal before getting her organs.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate warned Thai people to check carefully claimed job opportunities in Cambodia and not to sneak into the neighboring country for work. He said about 3,000 Thai people were working illegally in Cambodia.