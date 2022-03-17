BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai blood slave saved from death

Thai blood slave saved from death

SA KAEO: Eight Thai people were rescued after being lured into illegal work in Cambodia, including a woman whose blood was withdrawn before she was due to be killed for organs.

Chinesedeathpolice
By MCOT Online

Thursday 17 March 2022, 01:02PM

The eight Thais after being rescused by police. Photo: MCOT online

The eight Thais after being rescused by police. Photo: MCOT online

A delegation of assistant police chief Pol Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn went to the Ban Klong Luek border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district on Mar 9 to receive one man and seven women from Cambodian immigration police. The eight Thais were victims of a Chinese human-trafficking gang, reports MCOT online.

They had previously been lured into working for the gang’s call scam but later managed to seek help from the Thai embassy in Phnom Penh. Finally they were rescued from a building in Sihanoukville city.

Among the victims was a 25-year-old woman from Bangkok. She was assaulted and knocked unconscious with electric shocks. During her subsequent detention, three bags of her blood were withdrawn from her arm. Fortunately, officials of the Thai embassy and Cambodia rescued her from death.

Investigation revealed that the Chinese gang wanted to sell her organs. It planned to kill her with blood withdrawal before getting her organs.

Pol Lt Gen Surachate warned Thai people to check carefully claimed job opportunities in Cambodia and not to sneak into the neighboring country for work. He said about 3,000 Thai people were working illegally in Cambodia.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Club Med Phuket finally reopens
Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi
Phuket elderly to get booster jabs
Songkran holiday extended, restrictions expected to be lifted
Biden slams ‘war criminal’ Putin as Ukraine civilian horror grows
Phuket marks 371 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Killer of Swiss tourist in Phuket gets life in prison || March 16
1.4kg of ‘ice’ seized in Phuket raid
Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform
Police search for foreign shoplifter
Vietnam ends COVID-19 quarantine for international travellers
Phuket marks 384 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Life imprisonment for killer of Phuket Swiss tourist
European leaders in defiant Kyiv trip as Russia closes in

 

Phuket community
Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

Barvo keep the spirit up.In times like this ,we did it before in the mid 80is when the Royal Varuna...(Read More)

Tight finish at the 2022 Sailor’s Regatta

Thank you for a great event PYC, Warwick, Matt, Chandran and support team (especially the excellent ...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Delta-Cron, what's that protein spike you have on? Could it be a variant from days gone by? [Goo...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Taswegian, I was correcting Pookliekev, who was besmirching Kurt for typos and spelling errors. Car...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe

As usual dumb pulling wrong end of the rope. It's the pre-flight PCR test what is most important...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Most likely he is a real cop. Why else would they drag their feet? On another police related topic, ...(Read More)

Pre-travel COVID tests set for axe

Airlines will be thrilled at that who’s to say they won’t demand it to protect their staff and o...(Read More)

Fear over ‘new bug strain’

Thanks [Christy], I didn't mean to offend Kurt, I actually enjoy his comments. I was pointing ou...(Read More)

Songkran water ritual a health risk, says government

LOL. After 1000s of people getting killed over the years doing stupid things with water during Songk...(Read More)

Slow progress by Phuket police in catching extortionist in police uniform

Hard to find him because he is probably a real cop and his cronies are helping to hide him. (For a c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket

 