BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

BANGKOK: Ann ‘Anchilee’ Scott-Kemmis has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 25 October 2021, 02:20PM

Ann ‘Anchilee’ Scott-Kemmis and her winning smile. Photo: NNT

Ann ‘Anchilee’ Scott-Kemmis and her winning smile. Photo: NNT

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty, a graduate from the University of Sydney, will now represent the Land of Smiles in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, reports state news agency NNT.

The final competition took place yesterday evening (Oct 25) at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya. This year, the pageant was presented under the concept of ‘Power of Passion’. The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 30, Top 15, Top 10, and Top 3.

At the end of the competition, Anchilee won first place in the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 contest. The 1st runner-up went to Tharina Botes, a half Thai-South African from Phuket, and the 2nd runner-up went to Nanthiya Suwansawaeng from Nakhon Ratchasima.




Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 25 October 2021 - 14:39:56 

What is 'half-African'? No such country.

[South African. Thank you, corrected -- Ed. FYI Tharina has helped a lot with Scholars of Sustenance and One Phuket throughout the pandemic.]

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage to affect Mai Khao
SHA booking, PCR test refunds confirmed
TCC expects 1-1.5% GDP growth this year
Calls to ban guns on movie sets grow after Baldwin shooting
2,000 Sandbox arrivals test COVID positive branded as fake news
Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE
Incentive offered for foreign investment in property
Hunt continues for gold shop robber, stolen items valued at B8mn
Moderna jabs to arrive Nov 1
Phuket’s daily new COVID cases fall below 100
Man, 71, beaten heavily in gold shop robbery
Phuket marks Chulalongkorn Day
Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass
Push for Russia, India to be added to quarantine-free list
Phuket marks 124 new COVID cases, four more deaths

 

Phuket community
Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

What is 'half-African'? No such country. [South African. Thank you, corrected -- Ed. FYI ...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

I hope that in this way the entry is, after almost two years, easier....(Read More)

Lisa ‘Blackpink’, Andrea Bocelli to star at Phuket NYE

What an obscene waste of money- if they had any conscience they would donate the money to charity. ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

@Maverick, About some official document you must have per 01 Nov., one should not get the full clear...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

What would really help is motorcycle hire shops not renting to tourists without a license- especiall...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

And why do they keep saying No quarantine”? It is a one day quarantine. Very deceptive wording. ...(Read More)

Thailand Pass starts Nov 1, refunds on COE bookings allowed

I got approved my coe in October 15 but I land in Phuket on November 7 so do I need to apply for Tha...(Read More)

When insurance skips a beat

I can agree riding a motorcycle is moderately safer here than elsewhere where drivers simply do not...(Read More)

Thailand to welcome visitors from 46 countries from Nov 1

I didn't move to a developing country to exploit people for sex nor do I visit bars of any ty...(Read More)

Govt talks up new, ‘more efficient’ Thailand Pass

So which is it? Enbassies and consulates no longer issue the docs- or they still do but might stop, ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
PaintFX
UWC Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 