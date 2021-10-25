Thai-Australian beauty wins Miss Universe Thailand 2021

BANGKOK: Ann ‘Anchilee’ Scott-Kemmis has been crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2021 and will be the Thai representative at the upcoming Miss Universe 2021.



By National News Bureau of Thailand

Monday 25 October 2021, 02:20PM

Ann ‘Anchilee’ Scott-Kemmis and her winning smile. Photo: NNT

The 22-year-old Thai-Australian beauty, a graduate from the University of Sydney, will now represent the Land of Smiles in the 70th Miss Universe in Eilat, Israel, reports state news agency NNT.

The final competition took place yesterday evening (Oct 25) at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Pattaya. This year, the pageant was presented under the concept of ‘Power of Passion’. The announcements were divided into four rounds: Top 30, Top 15, Top 10, and Top 3.

At the end of the competition, Anchilee won first place in the Miss Universe Thailand 2021 contest. The 1st runner-up went to Tharina Botes, a half Thai-South African from Phuket, and the 2nd runner-up went to Nanthiya Suwansawaeng from Nakhon Ratchasima.







