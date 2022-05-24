tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

THAI auctions the bare bones

THAI auctions the bare bones

BUSINESS: The financially troubled Thai Airways International (THAI) will auction off the airframe of an old Boeing 737-400 tomorrow (May 25), according to its TG Warehouse Sale Facebook page.

transporteconomics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 10:45AM

A Thai Airways International Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is seen parked at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

A Thai Airways International Boeing 777-300ER aircraft is seen parked at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Bangkok Post

The post said the sale presents a rare opportunity for an interested party to own the airframe of a single-aisle plane which has had long a long history with the national carrier, reports the Bangkok Post.

It said the outer shell could be converted into a cafe or stand as an attraction in a resort.

The auction is being held on Facebook Live at 3pm tomorrow.

In March, the airline earned over B1 million in under a minute by selling passenger seats stripped from its decommissioned aircraft. Thirty pairs of seats in different colours, including the airline’s signature purple and pink, were quickly snapped up during a live-streaming session on the Facebook page TG Warehouse Sale.

THAI has sold or is in the process of selling 45 jets, leaving it with 58 aircraft, excluding three 777-300 aircraft it leased last month.

Last week, the carrier posted a 155% increase in revenue and a narrower loss in the first quarter of this year with liquidity surging to the highest point since the company filed for bankruptcy in 2020.

GSB ready to assist

Meanwhile the Government Savings Bank (GSB) stands ready to extend loans to THAI and the Oil Fuel Fund to boost their liquidity if the government adopts a policy for it to do so, said GSB chairman Prapas Kong-Ied.

He added that though the national flag carrier is no longer a state enterprise, it is still majority owned by the state, reports the Bangkok Post.

However, the airline has yet to apply for any loans from the bank, he said.

He said THAI has considered applying for a syndicated loan of around B25 billion in the form of a joint loan extension by around 4-5 banks to boost its liquidity.

He added that the Oil Fuel Fund has yet to ask for a loan from GSB. As in the case of THAI, the bank would consider extending a loan to the fund if it were government policy.

The fund is in talks with state-owned banks for loans worth B30-40bn to boost liquidity, enabling it to subsidise the domestic oil price.

In a separate development, Mr Prapas said the Finance Ministry’s probe committee has submitted to Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith the result of its scrutiny of the transparency of the bidding process of the Treasury Department’s concession to manage and operate the main water transmission pipeline system in the East.

Mr Prapas said the committee is waiting for the minister to make any order regarding the submitted result.

In March, the Treasury Department named Vongsayam Korsang Co the winning bidder.

Later, the ministry set up a committee to investigate the transparency of the bidding process as ordered by the prime minister.

The Pheu Thai Party says it will make transparency a key issue during a no-confidence debate expected in July in relation to this bid.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ukraine jails Russian soldier for life at war crimes trial
Walkout protest at APEC meeting over Russian invasion
Water supply outages to affect Patong, Wichit
Man, 55, drowns while foraging for mushrooms
Police probe Koh Kaew shooting
Lost and found German tourist discharged from hospital
UN envoy’s access to China’s Xinjiang under scrutiny as trip begins
TAT targeting 50% occupancy rate
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths
Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Protester covers himself in paint, Teachers told to hold off haircut punishments || May 23
New Phuket prison already 85% full
Phuket readies for first cruise liners
No injuries, damage reported after Patong fire
Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths

Why is this still newsworthy ? ...(Read More)

‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

"Got you !" Dude,really ? Ridiculous !...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

@JohnC. Gosh! Nice one. Blame it on the victim because she is a female!!!...(Read More)

Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff

"Cheap, young and gorgeous prostitiutes.." really is the only ad slogan Thailand need purs...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

The blame the victim comment is repugnant and reflects an all to prevalent notion that women are re...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass daytime closing to continue until May 25

Perhaps the late in Thai only signs are with purpose. So, at end of underpass RTP can catch them and...(Read More)

Top Thai artists to highlight Karon food fair

Well, the free weekend has 3 'spending evenings' ( for the many job having government worker...(Read More)

New Phuket prison already 85% full

Wow, women section already overcrowded. Why not renovate the old Phuket prison and make it a women p...(Read More)

Extra charge laid in Chon Buri Russian attack case

JohnC, sensible suggestions. On other hand Thailand has to do a job to make the country more safe fo...(Read More)

Soapbox Satire: Let’s lose the riff-raff

Bravo! A very pleasant article to read. Written with humor and a little spoon of sarcasm. Specially ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Lean On Me Live Fest
Phuket Property
Thai Residential

 