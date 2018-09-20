THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai and Malaysian anti-corruption commissions meet in Phuket

PHUKET: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and its Malaysian counterpart, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, gathered in Phuket yesterday at the start of a two-day event titled ‘The 4th Working Group Meeting between MACC and NACC’.

corruptionpolitics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 04:03PM

In attendance at the opening of the event yesterday were NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, Phuket Governor Narraphat Plodtong, a deputy anti-corruption commission (NACC) Sakchai Metineepisalku, and Director of MACC Intelligence Dato Sri Ahmad Khusairi Bin Yahaya along with members of both the NACC and MACC. Photo: PR Dept

In attendance at the opening of the event yesterday were NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, Phuket Governor Narraphat Plodtong, a deputy anti-corruption commission (NACC) Sakchai Metineepisalku, and Director of MACC Intelligence Dato Sri Ahmad Khusairi Bin Yahaya along with members of both the NACC and MACC. Photo: PR Dept

The event was organised by the NACC Office Area 9, which has the province of Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Yala and Narathiwat under its jurisdiction, and the Office of Foreign Affairs and is being held Sept 19-20 at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Kathu.

In attendance at the opening of the event yesterday were NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, Phuket Governor Narraphat Plodtong, a deputy anti-corruption commission (NACC) Sakchai Metineepisalku, and Director of MACC Intelligence Dato Sri Ahmad Khusairi Bin Yahaya along with members of both the NACC and MACC.

The objective of the event is to reinforce the relationship between the NACC and MACC especially in the lower-south Thailand area, and reinforce the cooperation between two countries in an anti-corruption.

QSI International School Phuket

It is also a good opportunity for the NACC and MACC to exchange information about each others’ operation and to establish a formal channel for people to report cases of corruption of government officers in specific areas.

Gen Watcharapol said that the board of the NACC assigned the NACC Office Area 9 to be the organiser of the meeting so they could discuss in detail problems they have encountered in that area and so that resolutions could be made in preventing corruption quickly and concretely.

Nowadays corruption not only affects Thailand or another one country, it is a worldwide problem which affects society, the economy and the stability of the nation,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Peddling for cultural change
NACC still seeking ‘crucial’ details in Prawit’s watch case
Call to expedite Prawit probe
Welfare embezzlement probe complicated, Amlo admits
Doi Suthep activists vow protest
Court seizes B21m more from former Pheu Thai MP, B168mn already seized
Parliament budget sheds B5bn
Prayut defends government’s record on reform
Top official tied to welfare scam
Model claiming Trump secrets blames US for Thai prosecution
Watch saga ‘just a plot to attack PM’
Prawit watch probe: ‘More time needed’
Fund scandal nets top official
Prawit probe findings set for Thursday
Government urged to blitz corruption

 

Phuket community
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

As long as the 36% not come all at the same time it should be no problem to cater for them....(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

The article doesn't put Phuket in a row with Barcelona ,Brasilia etc.It's about "Unesco...(Read More)

Royal Thai Navy leads marine rescue exercise in Phuket

Tourist safety starts with prevention, that 'safes' a lot of rescues. Good prevention befor...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

Thai have a low profile commission system, right? Actually to govern well, you do not do important t...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

Nothing wrong with the pipe lay out system. A new "mains "supply pipe will installed.Actua...(Read More)

Govt to splash B151mn to prevent Phuket road flooding

The governor seems to be trying hard to ink a lot of big budget deals just before his leaving Phuket...(Read More)

Traffic safety raises concerns in Phuket light-rail plans

Let's hope the Chalong Underpass is finished before light rail station construction there starts...(Read More)

Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations

Planet Happiness Survey can skip Thai Phuket island, as Phuket suffers 'overtourism' and la...(Read More)

Major water shutoff to hit from Phuket Town to Rawai

What is wrong with the water pipe lay out system on Phuket 4.0 ? Half Phuket island at once witho...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

About 36% of Indians are vegetarians. Are we prepared to cater to their diet while they’re staying...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
China International Boat Show 2019
Lofty Phuket
Melbourne Cup 2018
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Tile-it
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 