PHUKET: The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) and its Malaysian counterpart, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, gathered in Phuket yesterday at the start of a two-day event titled ‘The 4th Working Group Meeting between MACC and NACC’.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 September 2018, 04:03PM

In attendance at the opening of the event yesterday were NACC president Pol Gen Watcharapol Prasarnrajkit, Phuket Governor Narraphat Plodtong, a deputy anti-corruption commission (NACC) Sakchai Metineepisalku, and Director of MACC Intelligence Dato Sri Ahmad Khusairi Bin Yahaya along with members of both the NACC and MACC. Photo: PR Dept

The event was organised by the NACC Office Area 9, which has the province of Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Satun, Yala and Narathiwat under its jurisdiction, and the Office of Foreign Affairs and is being held Sept 19-20 at the Duangjitt Resort and Spa in Kathu.

The objective of the event is to reinforce the relationship between the NACC and MACC especially in the lower-south Thailand area, and reinforce the cooperation between two countries in an anti-corruption.

It is also a good opportunity for the NACC and MACC to exchange information about each others’ operation and to establish a formal channel for people to report cases of corruption of government officers in specific areas.

Gen Watcharapol said that the board of the NACC assigned the NACC Office Area 9 to be the organiser of the meeting so they could discuss in detail problems they have encountered in that area and so that resolutions could be made in preventing corruption quickly and concretely.

“Nowadays corruption not only affects Thailand or another one country, it is a worldwide problem which affects society, the economy and the stability of the nation,” he said.