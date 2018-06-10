PHUKET: More than 9,000 runners from more than 50 countries took to the start line of the 2018 Laguna Phuket Marathon this weekend (June 9-10), and even before the first start, records had been smashed.

MarathonPress Release

Sunday 10 June 2018, 04:59PM

More than 9,000 people took part in this year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon. Photo: Supplied

More than 9,000 people took part in this year’s Laguna Phuket Marathon. Photo: Supplied

Koji Nishizawa of Japan crosses the line to win the Men’s Division in the Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018. Photo: Supplied

This year’s event attracted the largest field of runners ever (9,000); the largest number of international participants (1,300), the largest ever Marathon participation (2,000), largest ever Half Marathon participation (3,000), and the largest ever 10.5km participation (2,000).

In the iconic Marathon distance it was 2016 winner Koji Nishizawa (winner of the 5km distance the day before in a time of 00:17:09) who at the 10km check point was in the lead group consisting of Ethiopian Kisi Koniti Gerba (second in the 10.5km the day before) and Thai national team runner Supit Chantharat.

After a tough battle over the first half of the course, Nishizawa broke away to claim the Men's title in a time of 02:44:16 ahead of Chantharat in second with local favourite Jaray Jearanai (THA) finishing fast to take third.

In the Women's division it was Sabrina Polito (ITA) who got the better of a strong field of Thai and international runners to cross the line first in a time of 03:30:27.

Following his record-breaking 2,215km charity run in 2017, Thai rockstar and celebrity Artiwara “Toon” Khongmalai, was back competing at the Laguna Phuket Marathon, and for the first time Thai running idol and author of “Homo Finishers”, Sarawut Hengsawad.

A top-class Half Marathon field included Thai national team runners, Olympians Boonthung Srisung and Natthaya Thanaronnawat. Boonthung was the runaway winner in the Male division in a time of 01:13:08, six minutes faster than last year's winner while in the Women's division Natthaya Thanaronnawat claimed the title in a time of 01:27:02 ahead of Maire Nic Amhlaoibh (IRL) in second.

In a packed 10.5km field, last year's power couple Hiroki Nakajima (JPN) and Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), on honeymoon at the 2017 race and overall winners in the Marathon male and female divisions respectively, returned this year to take out the 10.5km male and female divisions in times of 00:34:25 (two minutes faster than the 2017 winner) and 00:41:49 respectively, and then went on to race the Half Marathon the following day finishing second and third.

Joining the 2,000 10.5km runners was Phuket Governor, Norrapat Plodthong and Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok.

While Koji Nishizawa completed the 5km and Marathon double for the Men, in the Women's 5km it was Hayley Newman of Australia who three-peated in a time of 00:19:46 and went on to finish fourth in the Half Marathon.

Top Three Results For Each Distance

Marathon (42.195km) – Male

Koji Nishizawa (JPN), 02:44:16 Supit Chantharat (THA), 02:54:52 Jaray Jearanai (THA), 02:59:37

Marathon (42.195km) – Female

Sabrina Polito (ITA), 03:30:27 Asuka Nakajima (JPN), 03:38:36 Sabine Claudia Egger-Weickhardt (AUS), 03:41:55

Marathon Team Relay – Male

Team Kratingpleaw (THA), 04:27:36 Team Bigbang (THA), 05:24:29

Marathon Team Relay – Female

Team HSIS Just Run (THA), 06:13:54

Marathon Team Relay – Mixed

Team UA Team 2 (THA), 03:43:54 Team UA Team 1 (THA), 04:44:02 Team WAIT ME PLEASE (THA), 04:59:12

Half Marathon (21.097km) – Male

Boonthung Srisung (THA), 01:13:08 Hiroki Nakajima (JPN), 01:13:41 Wai Tim Chu (CHN), 01:22:45

Half Marathon (21.097km) – Female

Natthaya Thanaronnawat (THA), 01:27:02 Maire Nic Amhlaoibh (IRL), 01:28:59 Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 01:31:52

10.5km – Male

Hiroki Nakajima (JPN), 00:34:25 Kisi Koniti Gerba (ETH), 00:36:32 Matthew Hobbs (GBR), 00:36:38

10.5km – Female

Tomomi Nakajima (JPN), 00:41:49 Surakarn Wanna (THA), 00:43:33 Natcha Bunta (THA), 00:49:31

5km – Male

Koji Nishizawa (JPN), 00:17:09 Rattakarn Lamanee (THA), 00:17:39 Christopher Strom (AUS), 00:17:52

5km – Female

Hayley Newman (AUS), 00:19:46 Sam McInnes (GBR), 00:20:16 Patcharin Kritsan (THA), 00:21:15

2km – Men

Masaya Yokoyama (JPN), 00:08:26 Conor Walby (GBR), 00:08:37 Siravich Sirisakulsombut (THA), 00:08:57

2km – Women

Sienna Hunt (GBR), 00:08:34 Ruby Vidotto (THA), 00:09:53 Yui Yokoyama JPN), 00:09:55

Organised by leading event organiser Go Adventure Asia, Laguna Phuket Marathon is certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) for a 13th consecutive year and remains a qualifying event for the Boston Marathon.

Dates for next year's 14th edition Laguna Phuket Marathon are June 8-9, 2019.

For more information, visit PhuketMarathon.com or Facebook: PhuketMarathon.