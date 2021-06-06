THAI Airways to start European flights to Phuket in July

PHUKET: THAI Airways International will start direct flights from five European cities to Phuket in July in line with a plan to reopen the island for tourists.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 June 2021, 06:42PM

THAI Airways airplane at Copenhagen airport. Photo: Aero Icarus / Wikimedia Commons

The airline said on its Facebook page the carrier will introduce direct flights from Zurich, Paris, Copenhagen, Frankfurt and London to Phuket from July 2, Bangkok Post reports.

The timing was in sync with the government’s confirmed decision on Friday (June 4) to reopen Phuket for international tourists on July 1 on condition that they are fully vaccinated and stay on the island for 14 days before travelling to other locations in the country.

THAI will also reportedly begin flights from Hong Kong to Phuket, also on July 2, to draw Hong Kong tourists to the island.

Qatar Airways has announced four weekly flights from Doha to Phuket beginning on July 1. The Gulf state airline already operates 12 flights a week between the Qatari and Thai capitals.