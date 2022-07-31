Tengoku
Thai Airways to relaunch Jeddah flights

BANGKOK: Thai Airways International (THAI) has announced that it will launch four weekly flights between Bangkok and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, beginning on Aug 19.


By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 31 July 2022, 10:12AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

Suwatana Sibunruang, the interim CEO of THAI, stated that the resumption of commercial flights after 32 years of hiatus provides an opportunity to strengthen economic, trade, and tourism connections between the two nations, reports state news agency NNT.

Suwatana noted that the newly formed services encourage Thai Muslims to travel to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, adding that the airline has arranged flights for Thais to travel to the Middle Eastern nation since 2005.

Nond Kalinta, the airline’s chief commercial officer, stated that the new flights will facilitate travel between Thais and those from Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

According to Nond, from Aug 19 to Dece 31, THAI will also increase luggage allowances for economy class travelers to 35kg and business class passengers to 40kg.

The weekly flights, which operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday are as follows:

-TG 503 leaves Bangkok at 6:45pm (local time) and arrives in Jeddah at 10:40pm (local time)

-TG 504 leaves Jeddah at 12:40am (local time) and arrives in Bangkok at 1:10pm (local time).

