THAI Airways to launch international charter flights to Phuket

PHUKET: THAI Airways International will launch direct charter flights to Phuket from six international destinations –  Denmark, Germany, England, Korea, Japan and Hong Kong – around the end of November, the airline’s Acting President Chansin Treenuchagron has announced.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 August 2020, 04:50PM

Staff clean an aircraft cabin in a THAI Airways promotional video. Screenshot: THAI Airways International / Facebook

Each route will fly approximately two flights or more per month, depending on passenger demand, MrChansin said in a release issued today (Aug 27). 

“In order to boost the national tourism industry, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) will operate chartered flights to Phuket from six destinations: Denmark, Germany, England, Korea, Japan, and Hong Kong. THAI also plans to fly tourists from the People’s Republic of China to Phuket,” said the release.

Mr Chansin said that the move was in response to the government’s policy to boost and recover domestic tourism after the COVID-19 outbreak.

“THAI will provide services with health safety of passengers and employees as its top priority. Physical Distancing is applied in every aspect of service provision: check-in, passenger boarding, seat arrangement, inflight box meals to avoid physical contact, and disembarkation,” the release noted.

The cabin crew will be required to wear protective suits, medical masks and gloves while providing services and observe passengers for possible symptoms. The aircraft cabins and cockpits are also to be sterilised and deep cleaned, the release added.

“THAI was the first carrier to receive the Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration (SHA) Logo, the partnership of the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and private sectors to develop the Thai tourism industry by combining public health safety measures with hospitality service standards to ensure favourable travel experience and hygienic safety,” the release explained.

“In addition, Royal Orchid Holidays (ROH) has prepared accommodations for tourists such as Anantara Mai Khao Phuket Villas, which passed the alternative state quarantine evaluation by the Public Health and Defense Ministries,” it added.

Royal Orchid Plus (ROP) members may redeem miles for award tickets in this campaign at the rate assigned by THAI, the release noted.

ericphuket | 27 August 2020 - 20:36:51 

Useless as long as the 2 weeks quarantine is in place. Thai airways wants to loose more money.

Nasa12 | 27 August 2020 - 18:35:34 

555555555555.

 

