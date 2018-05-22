FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Thai Airways set to broadcast World Cup matches in flight

FOOTBALL: Passengers on Thai Airways’ (THAI) international flights will be able to enjoy live World Cup broadcasts on board from June 14 to July 15.

FootballWorld-CupBangkok Post

Tuesday 22 May 2018, 09:28AM

The official case which was used to carry the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup trophy during its presentation at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Asnières-sur-Seine on May 17. Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP

The official case which was used to carry the FIFA Russia 2018 World Cup trophy during its presentation at the Louis Vuitton headquarters in Asnières-sur-Seine on May 17. Photo: Bertrand Guay / AFP

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) will allow THAI to broadcast live World Cup matches on board for its international flights after the company asked the regulator last week for permission, said NBTC secretary-general Takorn Tantasith.

Mr Takorn said the NBTC agreed in principle as THAI had already made a deal with FIFA.

“THAI only needs permission from the NBTC, not a licence, and it does not need to pay [additional] fees because the authorisation is valid for one month,” he said.

But the NBTC will list the issue on the agenda for its board meeting tomorrow (May 23) for official approval, said Mr Takorn.

“The permission will cover signal transmission specific for live broadcasts, similar to that needed to provide Wi-Fi on board,” he said. 3

Mr Takorn said the NBTC also plans to allow True4U, one of True Corporation’s TV channels, to broadcast the 2018 World Cup live in high definition (HD) when the games air. True4U holds a terrestrial digital TV licence for standard definition (SD).

Mr Takorn said allowing True4U to broadcast the tournaments in HD will boost Thai viewership numbers for the tournaments.

Nine companies are jointly paying for the live broadcast rights of this year’s FIFA World Cup in Russia, which costs B1.4 billion.

The nine companies include Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC), operator of the Skytrain, Charoen Pokphand (CP), Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Channel, King Power Group, Thai Beverage, Kasikorn Bank, Gulf Energy Development, PTT Global Chemical and Carabao Dang.

Football fans will be able to watch all 64 live matches free of charge on TrueVisions, Amarin TV, Royal Thai Army Radio and Television Channel 5.

Yesterday (May 21), the nine companies announced the launch of a series of campaigns dubbed “Sawadee World Cup”, with a combined investment of over B600 million during the tournament.

The biggest investment came from BTSC, which has dedicated B300mn to various activities, including live broadcasts on large LED screens at two BTS stations: National Stadium and Chong Nonsi.

True Corporation Plc and two other affiliates under CP will invest over B100mn for their respective World Cup campaigns. The two affiliates are Charoen Pokphand Foods and CP All, the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores.

TrueVisions will also produce special programs to run during the half-time break of each game, which lasts for 15 minutes.

TrueVisions expect viewership levels for this World Cup to increase 33% over the previous one.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Germany crash out of World Cup at group stage in seismic shock
Argentina save World Cup hopes with last-gasp goal
VAR drama as Portugal and Spain reach World Cup last 16
Kane fires England to World Cup knockout stage
Sex, drugs and... football
Germany rescue World Cup hope with dramatic Kroos winner
Neymar, Coutinho strike late to put Brazil bid back on track
Argentina staring at World Cup exit after Croatia humbling
Uruguay, Russia reach World Cup knockout phase
Russia beat Egypt to close in on World Cup last 16
Kane grabs late winner for England, Belgium beat Panama
Mexico stun Germany as Brazil are held at World Cup
Ronaldo hat-trick steals the show as Portugal and Spain draw classic
Russia prove doubters wrong – for now
Follow the World Cup with The Phuket News

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
International Law office of Ake and Associates
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta

 