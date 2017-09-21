The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Travel
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thai Airway's new A350 Extra Wide Body is leading the pack

Even if you’re a not an aviation aficionado, when you see a big, sleek airliner on the tarmac of Phuket Airport with a cool raccoon mask windscreen and unique eagle-inspired wingtips, you can be sure that yes, it’s the new Airbus A350 XWB-900.

The Phuket News

Saturday 30 September 2017, 02:00PM

Thai Airways is now using one of its six new A350s for its Phuket to Frankfurt direct route, and I recommend you get a boarding pass, because a great in-flight experience awaits you if you do.

Recently, as a member of a Thai media group I landed at Toulouse in southwestern France after a memorable Bangkok-Frankfurt flight on the Thai Airways super jumbo A380 in Royal Silk Class. I experienced THAI’s business class “Smooth as Silk” motto in every sense, from the seamless service, in-flight entertainment, delectable cuisine, superb wine selection and the spacious private compartment with full lie-flat seat.

Thai Airways’ A380 fleet consists of six double-decker A380s used on premier routes from Bangkok to Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, London, Paris and Frankfurt. Our next leg to Toulouse is aboard a Lufthansa A320 – Airbus’ narrow-body cash cow. Every two seconds an A320 lands on some runway on our planet.

Moments after we touch down at Aéroport de Toulouse – Blagnac (TLS) on the starboard side I spot a huge, white, hilarious guppy looking airplane. It’s the Beluga, the whale-shaped super transporter that had to be built specifically to carry the oversized A380 parts from the Airbus plants in the UK, Spain, Germany for final assembly and delivery in Toulouse, France.

Toulouse, located on the banks of La Garonne river, is France’s aeronautics capital, a telecom research centre and university town also called La Ville Rose, because of the pink-orange bricks used in its architecture.

This is a whistle-stop tour, we’re here to visit Airbus HQ, the company, previously called Sud Aviation and Aerospatiale, which was born 1970. Today, it’s a European multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and sells civil and military aeronautical products and employs a staff of 55,000 around the globe.

Airbus’ comprehensive product line boast highly successful aircraft families ranging from 100 to more than 600 seats. From the smallest A300 to the biggest A380. Including the new technologically advanced, twin-engine A350 XWB mid-size long-range passenger aircraft.

Vanessa Gerencseri, A350 Marketing Manager, says, “The A350 XWB will shape the future of air travel. We have currently 848 orders to airlines in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Pacific, and Africa and Middle East. With 84 aircraft flying with 12 airlines and more than 46,000 flights to date, 11 million passengers have flown it.

“The A350 XWB is powered by two state-of-the-art massive Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines. The world’s most efficient large aero-engine flying today,” she adds.

Here are some fast facts about the new 350 XWB. First of all “XWB” stands for Extra Wide Body. The cabin brand “Airspace” by Airbus provides more room, a higher ceiling and the largest overhead storage bins and the new innovation of “cabin mood lighting“ to reduce the effects of jet lag.

Furthermore, the A350 boasts 25% lower fuel use rate and the lowest noise level of all twin-engined aircraft. It also sports the world’s largest carbon-fibre wing panel, constructed from composite materials, which makes the plane extra light. Also there are the cool A350 trademark winglets, that save fuel by reducing drag, while also lowering noise and carbon-dioxide emissions. It’s aerodynamics are inspired by nature and the flight of the eagle.

Joaquin Toro-Prieto, Head of Market Analytics and Messaging, says, “Passenger demand will continue to grow over 35,000 new aircraft required by 2036. A market value of US$5.3 trillion (B170trn).”

British International School, Phuket

“We have a long-standing partnership with THAI. Their first order was in 1977 for the original Airbus A300 B4. In 2004, they ordered six A380 double-deckers. Currently Thai operates an Airbus fleet of 49 aircraft: 20 A320 (THAI Smile), 17 A330s, six A380s and six new A350 XWBs,” he adds.

We head onwards from marketing to assembly. The newest Airbus final assembly line inside the Toulouse airport consist of towering, cavernous hangars the size of 300 tennis courts, where huge Airbus airliners are assembled. I notice that everything is XXL, super sized, super clean and super quiet. Here safety is paramount. I see bright yellow warning signs “Foreign Object Discharge!” or “Do Not Drop Stuff on the Factory Floor!”

Conceived with eco-efficiency in mind, this streamlined aircraft assembly process for the A350 allows teams to work in parallel, reducing the time from start of final assembly to aircraft delivery by 30%.

Our final day takes us to the Airbus delivery centre, it’s like a swanky first class lounge with catering and an observation deck. Outside on the tarmac THAI’s sixth A350 XWB has been bestowed the name “Phu Pha Man”, given the aircraft registration of HS-THB and is now ready in its shining livery for the flight to Suvarnabhumi Airport.

For the 11-hour flight to Thailand, THAI chief technical pilot Itt Sirisawat will be the commanding officer. “Most of the pilots that fly A350 also love it. The cockpit is wider and has a lot of space. This is the most beautiful cockpit in the world right now,” he says.

THAI’s A350 XWB offers outstanding two-class service. Royal Silk Class – with seats arranged four abreast in a 1-2-1 configuration for a total of 32 seats. The 21-inch-wide seats can be adjusted to a 180-degree recline, and allow easy access without disturbing other passengers. Each seat is fully equipped with a 16-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and the latest in-flight entertainment system.

Economy Class seats are arranged nine abreast in a 3-3-3 configuration for a total of 289 seats, with a generous 32-inch pitch and 18-inch width. Each seat is equipped with an 11-inch touchscreen, Wi-Fi and charging outlets for electronic devices. Both Business Class and Economy Class passengers enjoy wider, more comfortable seats and with more leg room. The A350 also has a tail-mounted external camera. Who needs in-flight entertainment when you can watch the world below in-real time and high definition?

Currently, THAI has 26 new Airbus aircraft in its fleet and its Airbus A350 routes include Bangkok-Chiang Mai, Bangkok-Frankfurt, Bangkok-Milan, Bangkok-Rome, Bangkok-Singapore, Bangkok-Brisbane and of course Phuket-Frankfurt.

 

The author, John K Lindgren, travelled to Toulouse as a guest of Thai Airways.

For more information visit: thaiairways.com or airbus.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Migrant at gunpoint clip draws concerns

Unbelievable. This whole affair is beyond commenting on it. Just that the illegal gun owning in Thailand is enormous. And much of the time in hand...(Read More)

Phuket immigration’s computer system now ‘back to normal’

The online 90 day reporting site has been working for months. Unfortunately, the applications are not being processed by immigration staff. The status...(Read More)

Goodbye Sepang: Final F1 Malaysian Grand Prix to prove pivotal to 2018 drivers title fight

Than the question rises why Singapore hosts yearly a Formula One? By left hand, or right hand Singapore profits. Perhaps not direct, but indirect? S...(Read More)

Patong police, entertainment operators ‘discuss’ opening hours

Patong entertainment operators should not have a useless meeting with police officials who have to enforce existing laws. Right? Waist of time. Poli...(Read More)

DSI says controversial Krathing Cape land title likely to be illegal

Anyone owning property/built a house, and interested a bit in the that land title law knows this whole building complex is not just to high, but compl...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Does Patong need later closing times for bars and nightclubs?

Until this is settled. Let the entertainment start 3 hours earlier...(Read More)

Phuket Governor rewards 10 cleanest areas

Like to say that I note that muslim thai quarters are in better shape than other areas in Rawai, at least in comparison with tourist areas, whoever th...(Read More)

Patong police, entertainment operators ‘discuss’ opening hours

The police and the entertainment business association made a wise decision in not telling some wannabe news magazine everything it asking for! More pe...(Read More)

Maya Bay in ‘restoration period’ next June to September, but not closed to visitors

I think that it's a nice news. Not good, but a bit nice yes. To me it sounds like that Thai authorities are listening to the complaints from peopl...(Read More)

Phuket immigration’s computer system now ‘back to normal’

Immigration computer system is a continuing story of 'IT unstability', time after time. I never will do anything internet wise with Immigrati...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.