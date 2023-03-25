333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon

Thai AirAsia X refund plan set to be submitted soon

BUSINESS: Thai AirAsia X expects to submit a rehabilitation plan by mid-April, compensating all passengers affected by COVID-19 within the next 4-5 months.

tourismCOVID-19Chinese
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 25 March 2023, 01:17PM

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X. Photo: AirAsia / Bangkok Post

Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia X. Photo: AirAsia / Bangkok Post

Tassapon Bijleveld, executive chairman of Asia Aviation and director of Thai AirAsia X, said the rehabilitation plan is being negotiated with creditors, a process that should continue until the middle of next month, reports the Bangkok Post.

Mr Tassapon said the submission process, which was delayed from March to mid-April, would not affect its operations as it flies direct to six destinations as planned.

However, technical obstacles include one of its six Airbus A330 aircraft being out of service, causing the airline to reschedule and cancel some flights to Osaka in Japan in late March and April.

He said the airline needs between 20 days to one month to fix this issue. Thai AirAsia X expects all six planes to be back operating before next month’s Songkran holiday.

To compensate affected passengers, the airline offered free flight changes, travel vouchers and refund options.

Those affected by flight cancellations will also receive a B2,000 travel voucher in addition to a ticket refund, said Mr Tassapon.

A number of passengers affected by flight cancellations during the pandemic have been waiting for refunds for more than three years. He said the airline already paid refunds to more than 50% of this group.

The airline expects to compensate all passengers in 4-5 months as the aviation industry recovers and airlines gain healthier cash flows, said Mr Tassapon.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“The remaining challenges for airlines are fuel prices and exchange rates,” he said.

Flight capacity is about half of pre-pandemic levels, with the fleet reduced to six jets from 12 prior to the pandemic, said Mr Tassapon.

The newest route for the airline is Bangkok-Shanghai, planned to start in April, he said.

Thai AirAsia X’s popular routes between Bangkok and Tokyo, Osaka and Seoul have already recovered to more than 50% of their pre-pandemic frequencies.

Speaking to investors and shareholders at Asia Aviation Investor Day 2023, Santisuk Klongchaiya, chief executive of Thai AirAsia, said the airline was likely to report a profit this year based on more than B42 billion in revenue, an increase from 17bn in 2022.

With 20 million passengers projected for this year, Thai AirAsia estimated Chinese passengers will account for 20% in terms of numbers and 30% in revenue, said Mr Santisuk.

The airline’s 40 weekly flights to China have a 90% load factor and it expects to gain about 80,000 Chinese passengers in the first quarter.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Old guy | 26 March 2023 - 14:56:09 

Air Asia X takes money and doesn't deliver for the last 3 years. And, now, they may issue credits to the people they stole from? What a wonderful company!  Why aren't these people in prison?

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Foreign workers called in for street brawl in Soi Sansabai
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket taxi skirmish, Phuket ‘Supermom’ fighter wins big, Shop owner urges police action || March 27
Man jumps off Thao Thepkasattri Bridge
Roadworks to hamper traffic near Phuket Immigration
Policeman offers rub downs to calm visitors
Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint
NBTC risks free World Cup coverage
Power outage to affect Nai Yang
Putin says will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably
Phuket and NZ discuss education personnel exchange
Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light
Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched
‘Everything wiped away’: Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi
Songkran arrivals to jump

 

Phuket community
Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Nice to know intimidation is now known as a' misunderstanding'- never seen that in the Oxfor...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

Golf play expressions are not having any value to encourage Thai people and foreigners living here p...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

the usual day in the jungle ... ...(Read More)

Fears for safety after beauty clinic owner assaulted, threatened at gunpoint

When you own/operate a business on Phuket during high season you not go other provinces, and leave y...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

Take the bus ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Shine a little light

@Maverick. Totally agree. Surely theres a basement at home where they could sit in their aged, crust...(Read More)

Reduced cost school uniform promotion launched

Perhaps a pilot project to see or it works? School students go in 'private' clothes to schoo...(Read More)

Latest Phuket taxi skirmish ends amicably

I doubt or the taxi/transport thugs are protected. It seems closer to the truth that these cartels a...(Read More)

Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

Two deadly standoff's in 1 week time. And they were really long in duration. Are there no traine...(Read More)

Tourist police clamp down on overstay, tourism-related crimes

Start the clamp down on Immigration officers, visa agents and foreigners provided 1 year student vis...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand

 